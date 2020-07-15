106 Arcangel Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Available 08/01/20 $0 Deposit w/ Good Credit & No Evictions - Property Id: 319428



Available 08/01/2020. This stylish 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom/2 car garage townhouse is located in a gated community in San Pablo. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, large closets, window coverings, patio furniture, and gas bar-b-q grill are included. All systems and appliances covered under an American Home Shield Warranty. Available for a tour by appointment starting July 17, 2020 (face mask required).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/319428

