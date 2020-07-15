All apartments in San Pablo
Find more places like 106 Arcangel Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Pablo, CA
/
106 Arcangel Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:16 PM

106 Arcangel Way

106 Arcangel Way · (510) 939-4526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Pablo
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

106 Arcangel Way, San Pablo, CA 94806
San Pablo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $3000 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1492 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 08/01/20 $0 Deposit w/ Good Credit & No Evictions - Property Id: 319428

Available 08/01/2020. This stylish 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom/2 car garage townhouse is located in a gated community in San Pablo. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, large closets, window coverings, patio furniture, and gas bar-b-q grill are included. All systems and appliances covered under an American Home Shield Warranty. Available for a tour by appointment starting July 17, 2020 (face mask required).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/319428
Property Id 319428

(RLNE5930149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Arcangel Way have any available units?
106 Arcangel Way has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Arcangel Way have?
Some of 106 Arcangel Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Arcangel Way currently offering any rent specials?
106 Arcangel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Arcangel Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Arcangel Way is pet friendly.
Does 106 Arcangel Way offer parking?
Yes, 106 Arcangel Way offers parking.
Does 106 Arcangel Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Arcangel Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Arcangel Way have a pool?
No, 106 Arcangel Way does not have a pool.
Does 106 Arcangel Way have accessible units?
No, 106 Arcangel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Arcangel Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Arcangel Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Arcangel Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Arcangel Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 106 Arcangel Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montoya Garden Apartments
5005 Montoya Ave
San Pablo, CA 94805

Similar Pages

San Pablo 1 BedroomsSan Pablo 2 Bedrooms
San Pablo Apartments with PoolsSan Pablo Dog Friendly Apartments
San Pablo Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CADixon, CA
Contra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CATiburon, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAHighlands-Baywood Park, CASausalito, CABenicia, CAOrinda, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CASaratoga, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Contra Costa CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity