986 KEWEN Drive

In the heart of exclusive San Marino; this ultra-private, gated Country English Estate sits beautifully amid towering pines, rolling lawns & manicured gardens on nearly 2/3 of an acre. Sophisticated & elegant with a touch of high-style whimsy the home features an open floor plan, high ceilings with various details, hardwood floors, grand scale public rooms, 5 fireplaces & wonderful surprises throughout. An abundance of French doors & windows allow for light filled rooms & serene verdant views. The stunning Great Room with coffered ceilings, wet bar & gracious Formal Dining Room are perfect for entertaining. A remodeled kitchen with center-island opens to lush park-like grounds. Also included is a cozy den with fireplace, a large private study, wine cellar & downstairs office with separate entrance off the motor court. A lovely Master Suite features a spa-like bath, fanciful tub & huge walk-in closet. The backyard is complete with pool, spa, multiple terraces, Guest House & private Gym.