San Marino, CA
986 KEWEN Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

986 KEWEN Drive

986 Kewen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

986 Kewen Drive, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
In the heart of exclusive San Marino; this ultra-private, gated Country English Estate sits beautifully amid towering pines, rolling lawns & manicured gardens on nearly 2/3 of an acre. Sophisticated & elegant with a touch of high-style whimsy the home features an open floor plan, high ceilings with various details, hardwood floors, grand scale public rooms, 5 fireplaces & wonderful surprises throughout. An abundance of French doors & windows allow for light filled rooms & serene verdant views. The stunning Great Room with coffered ceilings, wet bar & gracious Formal Dining Room are perfect for entertaining. A remodeled kitchen with center-island opens to lush park-like grounds. Also included is a cozy den with fireplace, a large private study, wine cellar & downstairs office with separate entrance off the motor court. A lovely Master Suite features a spa-like bath, fanciful tub & huge walk-in closet. The backyard is complete with pool, spa, multiple terraces, Guest House & private Gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 986 KEWEN Drive have any available units?
986 KEWEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 986 KEWEN Drive have?
Some of 986 KEWEN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 986 KEWEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
986 KEWEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 986 KEWEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 986 KEWEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 986 KEWEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 986 KEWEN Drive offers parking.
Does 986 KEWEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 986 KEWEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 986 KEWEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 986 KEWEN Drive has a pool.
Does 986 KEWEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 986 KEWEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 986 KEWEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 986 KEWEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 986 KEWEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 986 KEWEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
