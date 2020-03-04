All apartments in San Marino
Last updated March 4 2020 at 7:34 PM

725 Plymouth Road

725 Plymouth Road · No Longer Available
Location

725 Plymouth Road, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Classic Spanish Revival was designed by renowned architect Harry Hayden Whiteley nestled in the Mission District of San Marino. This California Casa is rich with architectural details and old-world charming, such as hand painted doors, decorative arches and hand carved wood beams. Meticulously maintained and updated by the current owners. It features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms; Downstairs bedroom currently being used as an office. An impressive entry leads into 2 story high ceiling, custom wrought iron work and original Spanish tiles. Stepdown large living room highlights with beamed ceiling, handsome fireplace has beautiful hand carved mantle. Exquisite formal dining room boasts crown molding and decorative arches. The newly remodeled gourmet kitchen is timeless with high-end appliances, marble countertops, custom designed tile and cabinetry, and breakfast room. Spacious family room offers beam ceiling and Spanish tile flooring opens to professional landscaped garden. Master suite provides walk-in closet and upgraded bathroom with newer shower and freestanding bathtub. Two generous sized bedrooms share an updated bathroom in the hallway. Tranquil and romantic backyard with security gate has built-in spa, fire pit, conversation and dining area, perfect for relaxation. Two car detached garage. Close to Mission St. restaurants and shops, Lack Park and Langham Hotel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

