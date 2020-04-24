526 La Mirada Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 1930 Spanish style home in the highly desirable Mission District of San Marino. Rich hardwood floors throughout. Formal living room with fireplace, wood beamed ceilings, large picture window, and French doors that lead to a quaint courtyard patio. Large formal dining room can be used as a den/family room. Updated kitchen features high-end Gaggenau stainless steel appliances. Large bathroom with separate tub & shower, period tile, and pedestal sink. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Interior laundry - Bosch stackable W/D. Central A/C & Heat. Professionally landscaped yard with automatic sprinklers (Landlord pays for weekly gardener service). Large 2-car garage with additional storage. Custom built-ins. Conveniently close to the upscale Mission Street shops and restaurants. OWNER WILL NOT ALLOW DOGS at the property.