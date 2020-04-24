All apartments in San Marino
San Marino, CA
526 La Mirada Avenue
526 La Mirada Avenue

526 La Mirada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

526 La Mirada Avenue, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
This beautiful 1930 Spanish style home in the highly desirable Mission District of San Marino. Rich hardwood floors throughout. Formal living room with fireplace, wood beamed ceilings, large picture window, and French doors that lead to a quaint courtyard patio. Large formal dining room can be used as a den/family room. Updated kitchen features high-end Gaggenau stainless steel appliances. Large bathroom with separate tub & shower, period tile, and pedestal sink. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Interior laundry - Bosch stackable W/D. Central A/C & Heat. Professionally landscaped yard with automatic sprinklers (Landlord pays for weekly gardener service). Large 2-car garage with additional storage. Custom built-ins. Conveniently close to the upscale Mission Street shops and restaurants. OWNER WILL NOT ALLOW DOGS at the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 La Mirada Avenue have any available units?
526 La Mirada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 526 La Mirada Avenue have?
Some of 526 La Mirada Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 La Mirada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
526 La Mirada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 La Mirada Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 La Mirada Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 526 La Mirada Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 526 La Mirada Avenue offers parking.
Does 526 La Mirada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 La Mirada Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 La Mirada Avenue have a pool?
No, 526 La Mirada Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 526 La Mirada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 526 La Mirada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 526 La Mirada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 La Mirada Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 526 La Mirada Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 526 La Mirada Avenue has units with air conditioning.

