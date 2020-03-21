2900 Duarte Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

2 Brand-new custom homes on huge lot in San Marino's No. 1 ranking school district. The lease includes 2 houses. The front house of 2,210 s/f with 3 master suite bedrooms and 3 1/4 baths. The back house is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath house of about 700 s/f. These houses are surrounded by many multi-million-dollar homes. Front house boasts charm, detail, large deck, exceptional landscaping. Spacious, light-filled living room for family and guests. Also features formal dining room, multi-function entertainment area, unique powder room and detached two-car garage. Hardwood flooring, stunning light fixtures, custom cabinetry, decorative crown moldings and custom details. All-new Gourmet kitchen is chef's dream with beautiful custom cabinetry, brand-new built-in appliances and exquisitely-designed counter top island. 550 s/f master bedroom features walk-in closet and brand-new free-standing tub and shower with dual sinks. Large second and third bedrooms have ample closet space and private bathroom. The back house is brand new, with custom kitchen, built-in appliances and beautiful French doors opening to a lush landscape. Washer and dryer are included with back house. Walking distance to Carver Elementary School and San Marino High School and Huntington Drive stores. Click on the virtual tour link to view the property from different perspectives. This property is ideal for a family that needs a separate house for other family members.