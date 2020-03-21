All apartments in San Marino
Find more places like 2900 Duarte Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marino, CA
/
2900 Duarte Road
Last updated March 21 2020 at 9:11 AM

2900 Duarte Road

2900 Duarte Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2900 Duarte Road, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Brand-new custom homes on huge lot in San Marino's No. 1 ranking school district. The lease includes 2 houses. The front house of 2,210 s/f with 3 master suite bedrooms and 3 1/4 baths. The back house is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath house of about 700 s/f. These houses are surrounded by many multi-million-dollar homes. Front house boasts charm, detail, large deck, exceptional landscaping. Spacious, light-filled living room for family and guests. Also features formal dining room, multi-function entertainment area, unique powder room and detached two-car garage. Hardwood flooring, stunning light fixtures, custom cabinetry, decorative crown moldings and custom details. All-new Gourmet kitchen is chef's dream with beautiful custom cabinetry, brand-new built-in appliances and exquisitely-designed counter top island. 550 s/f master bedroom features walk-in closet and brand-new free-standing tub and shower with dual sinks. Large second and third bedrooms have ample closet space and private bathroom. The back house is brand new, with custom kitchen, built-in appliances and beautiful French doors opening to a lush landscape. Washer and dryer are included with back house. Walking distance to Carver Elementary School and San Marino High School and Huntington Drive stores. Click on the virtual tour link to view the property from different perspectives. This property is ideal for a family that needs a separate house for other family members.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Duarte Road have any available units?
2900 Duarte Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 2900 Duarte Road have?
Some of 2900 Duarte Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Duarte Road currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Duarte Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Duarte Road pet-friendly?
No, 2900 Duarte Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 2900 Duarte Road offer parking?
Yes, 2900 Duarte Road offers parking.
Does 2900 Duarte Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 Duarte Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Duarte Road have a pool?
No, 2900 Duarte Road does not have a pool.
Does 2900 Duarte Road have accessible units?
No, 2900 Duarte Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Duarte Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 Duarte Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2900 Duarte Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2900 Duarte Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Marino 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Marino Apartments with Garages
San Marino Apartments with ParkingSan Marino Apartments with Pools
San Marino Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CASun Village, CA
Florence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles