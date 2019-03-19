All apartments in San Marino
San Marino, CA
2809 Gainsborough Drive
Last updated March 19 2019

2809 Gainsborough Drive

2809 Gainsborough Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2809 Gainsborough Drive, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
2015 Spanish Revival custom home located in north of Huntington, short walk to San Marino High. Marble foyer leads into a high ceiling elegant Living Room with chandelier. Family room with large french door extended to a covered patio that brings the outside in as an additional living space. Kitchen with huge granite center island. Features three suites downstairs. Spacious master suite upstairs with two walk-in closets, a jacuzzi tub, an independent shower stall. 2 car detached garage and gated driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 Gainsborough Drive have any available units?
2809 Gainsborough Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 2809 Gainsborough Drive have?
Some of 2809 Gainsborough Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 Gainsborough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Gainsborough Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Gainsborough Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2809 Gainsborough Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 2809 Gainsborough Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2809 Gainsborough Drive offers parking.
Does 2809 Gainsborough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 Gainsborough Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Gainsborough Drive have a pool?
No, 2809 Gainsborough Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2809 Gainsborough Drive have accessible units?
No, 2809 Gainsborough Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Gainsborough Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 Gainsborough Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2809 Gainsborough Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2809 Gainsborough Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
