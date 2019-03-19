2809 Gainsborough Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities garage

2015 Spanish Revival custom home located in north of Huntington, short walk to San Marino High. Marble foyer leads into a high ceiling elegant Living Room with chandelier. Family room with large french door extended to a covered patio that brings the outside in as an additional living space. Kitchen with huge granite center island. Features three suites downstairs. Spacious master suite upstairs with two walk-in closets, a jacuzzi tub, an independent shower stall. 2 car detached garage and gated driveway.