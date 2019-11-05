All apartments in San Marino
2660 Huntington Drive

2660 Huntington Drive, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Located on an idyllic tree-lined street, this charming home is a great opportunity to be living in the highly sought after City of San Marino! The bright and inviting living room with a brick fireplace and delicate mantel, crown molding, and large windows offering plentiful natural lighting, opens to the formal and intimate dining room. A functional kitchen with breakfast nook area is adjacent to the laundry room, providing added convenience. The master bedroom with en-suite bath offers generouscloset space and a pair of sliding glass doors, opens to the private backyard.This gorgeous home also features 2 additional bedrooms sharing a bathroom, a half bath, and a large family room with direct access to the backyard and the enclosed patio, allowing perfect space for entertaining. In the well-manicured backyard, find an intimate patio accompanied by a lush green lawn, matured trees, and a detached 2-car garage. Within minutes from San Marino High School, Lacy Park, Huntington Library, and city center, this wonderful home is a great find and not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2660 Huntington Drive have any available units?
2660 Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 2660 Huntington Drive have?
Some of 2660 Huntington Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2660 Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2660 Huntington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2660 Huntington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 2660 Huntington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2660 Huntington Drive offers parking.
Does 2660 Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2660 Huntington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 Huntington Drive have a pool?
No, 2660 Huntington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2660 Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2660 Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2660 Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2660 Huntington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2660 Huntington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2660 Huntington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
