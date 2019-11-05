2660 Huntington Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located on an idyllic tree-lined street, this charming home is a great opportunity to be living in the highly sought after City of San Marino! The bright and inviting living room with a brick fireplace and delicate mantel, crown molding, and large windows offering plentiful natural lighting, opens to the formal and intimate dining room. A functional kitchen with breakfast nook area is adjacent to the laundry room, providing added convenience. The master bedroom with en-suite bath offers generouscloset space and a pair of sliding glass doors, opens to the private backyard.This gorgeous home also features 2 additional bedrooms sharing a bathroom, a half bath, and a large family room with direct access to the backyard and the enclosed patio, allowing perfect space for entertaining. In the well-manicured backyard, find an intimate patio accompanied by a lush green lawn, matured trees, and a detached 2-car garage. Within minutes from San Marino High School, Lacy Park, Huntington Library, and city center, this wonderful home is a great find and not to be missed!