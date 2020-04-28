All apartments in San Marino
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:52 PM

2285 Huntley Cir

2285 Huntley Circle · (626) 657-8927
Location

2285 Huntley Circle, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $6750 · Avail. now

$6,750

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Live the good life at this 3,677sqft home on a large lot over 17,000sqft. Nestled on a highly desirable private tree-lined cul-de-sac in North Huntington. Close to prestigious blue ribbon San Marino High School, Huntington Library, and downtown San Marino.

Lots of space and comfort. Please contact Jason @ 626.657.8927 or Jason.c.hsiao@gmail.com for showings. Property walk through video: https://vimeo.com/367190482

UNIT FEATURES
Gourmet professional kitchen featuring large island, breakfast nook, Thermador rangetop, Dacor double oven, custom built-in wine rack, and large walk-in pantry.
Formal dining room with elegant built-in cabinets.
Handsome home office with stately built-in bookshelf.
Large family room overlooking private pool, patio, and garden.
Entertain guests or pool party for the kids with the broad courtyard and outdoor wet bar.
Secluded and expansive master suite featuring his & her walk-in closet.
Updated contemporary master bathroom with designer tub and double sink vanity
Recessed lighting through out
2-car detached garage.
Landscaping and pool service included

LEASE INFORMATION
$7,000 monthly rent
6 month or longer lease, 1 year preferred
1 month deposit required
$38 rental application fee

(RLNE5229532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2285 Huntley Cir have any available units?
2285 Huntley Cir has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2285 Huntley Cir have?
Some of 2285 Huntley Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2285 Huntley Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2285 Huntley Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2285 Huntley Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2285 Huntley Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 2285 Huntley Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2285 Huntley Cir does offer parking.
Does 2285 Huntley Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2285 Huntley Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2285 Huntley Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2285 Huntley Cir has a pool.
Does 2285 Huntley Cir have accessible units?
No, 2285 Huntley Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2285 Huntley Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2285 Huntley Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2285 Huntley Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2285 Huntley Cir has units with air conditioning.
