2285 Huntley Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Live the good life at this 3,677sqft home on a large lot over 17,000sqft. Nestled on a highly desirable private tree-lined cul-de-sac in North Huntington. Close to prestigious blue ribbon San Marino High School, Huntington Library, and downtown San Marino.



Lots of space and comfort. Please contact Jason @ 626.657.8927 or Jason.c.hsiao@gmail.com for showings. Property walk through video: https://vimeo.com/367190482



UNIT FEATURES

Gourmet professional kitchen featuring large island, breakfast nook, Thermador rangetop, Dacor double oven, custom built-in wine rack, and large walk-in pantry.

Formal dining room with elegant built-in cabinets.

Handsome home office with stately built-in bookshelf.

Large family room overlooking private pool, patio, and garden.

Entertain guests or pool party for the kids with the broad courtyard and outdoor wet bar.

Secluded and expansive master suite featuring his & her walk-in closet.

Updated contemporary master bathroom with designer tub and double sink vanity

Recessed lighting through out

2-car detached garage.

Landscaping and pool service included



LEASE INFORMATION

$7,000 monthly rent

6 month or longer lease, 1 year preferred

1 month deposit required

$38 rental application fee



(RLNE5229532)