2197 E California Boulevard

This Beautiful and elegant 5 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom home located in the lovely city of San Marino is an outstanding home with a convenient circular driveway. The ranch style home has excellent curb appeal. The formal living room and dining room are spacious and comfortable. There are 5 bedrooms of which 3 are Suites. The master bedroom has his and her walk-in closets. The newly updated gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, ample cabinetry, and top-of-line Viking appliances. The cozy family room located off of the kitchen overlooks the sparkling swimming pool. There is plenty of grassy area in the private back yard, which is perfect for entertaining or relaxing or gardening. The attached 2 car garage has easy access to the kitchen and pantry. The home is located in the award-winning San Marino School District. There is quaint shopping and dining along Huntington Drive, and it's just minutes to Pasadena's famous Old Town.