San Marino, CA
2197 E California Boulevard
Last updated February 15 2020 at 10:25 AM

2197 E California Boulevard

2197 East California Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2197 East California Boulevard, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This Beautiful and elegant 5 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom home located in the lovely city of San Marino is an outstanding home with a convenient circular driveway. The ranch style home has excellent curb appeal. The formal living room and dining room are spacious and comfortable. There are 5 bedrooms of which 3 are Suites. The master bedroom has his and her walk-in closets. The newly updated gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, ample cabinetry, and top-of-line Viking appliances. The cozy family room located off of the kitchen overlooks the sparkling swimming pool. There is plenty of grassy area in the private back yard, which is perfect for entertaining or relaxing or gardening. The attached 2 car garage has easy access to the kitchen and pantry. The home is located in the award-winning San Marino School District. There is quaint shopping and dining along Huntington Drive, and it's just minutes to Pasadena's famous Old Town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2197 E California Boulevard have any available units?
2197 E California Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 2197 E California Boulevard have?
Some of 2197 E California Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2197 E California Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2197 E California Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2197 E California Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2197 E California Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 2197 E California Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2197 E California Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2197 E California Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2197 E California Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2197 E California Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2197 E California Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2197 E California Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2197 E California Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2197 E California Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2197 E California Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2197 E California Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2197 E California Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
