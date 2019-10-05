1960 Del Mar Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Delightful Traditional home with 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, & 2 car garages has been impeccably maintained and offers the benefits of the top rated San Marino School District. The foyer accesses the elegant living room and the formal dining room. It features a light filled family room & dazzling kitchen. Conveniently located on the ground floor are two bedrooms. A bedroom and bath are located off the hall leading from the family room. Completing the first floor is the gorgeous master bedroom suites. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space and lots of light. There is also an additional full bath and an attic with generous storage space. There is wonderful attention to detail with hardwood floors, crown molding and wainscoting in many rooms. The house also has central heat and air, a California basement, and a two car garage with extra storage space. The backyard features a patio that is great for entertaining and an abundance of mature trees and plants.