1930 Kerns Avenue

Amenities
San Marino Schools! One level beautiful traditional house in a very quiet tree lined neighborhood. Living area including 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Main house living room has a Fireplace and a Bay Window Seat. Large Great Room with remodeled Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Dining area and Family Room. Spacious Master Suite has en suite Full Bath and 3 large Closets. Two additional good-sized Bedrooms share a Full Bath. Gated Driveway leads to the Backyard and the Gated Pool and Spa. 2-car detached Garage. Central Air and A/C. Washer and Dryer included and are located in the Kitchen.