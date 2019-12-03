All apartments in San Marino
Last updated December 3 2019 at 8:29 PM

1930 Kerns Avenue

1930 Kerns Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1930 Kerns Avenue, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
San Marino Schools! One level beautiful traditional house in a very quiet tree lined neighborhood. Living area including 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Main house living room has a Fireplace and a Bay Window Seat. Large Great Room with remodeled Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Dining area and Family Room. Spacious Master Suite has en suite Full Bath and 3 large Closets. Two additional good-sized Bedrooms share a Full Bath. Gated Driveway leads to the Backyard and the Gated Pool and Spa. 2-car detached Garage. Central Air and A/C. Washer and Dryer included and are located in the Kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 Kerns Avenue have any available units?
1930 Kerns Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 1930 Kerns Avenue have?
Some of 1930 Kerns Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 Kerns Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1930 Kerns Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 Kerns Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1930 Kerns Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 1930 Kerns Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1930 Kerns Avenue offers parking.
Does 1930 Kerns Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1930 Kerns Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 Kerns Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1930 Kerns Avenue has a pool.
Does 1930 Kerns Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1930 Kerns Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 Kerns Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 Kerns Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1930 Kerns Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1930 Kerns Avenue has units with air conditioning.
