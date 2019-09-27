1551 Pasqualito Drive

Amenities

Sweet home on huge huge lots~~~ This character Country English Tudor residence is well located on a over 20,000 ft2 lot in a prime location, adjacent to recreation park, and schools, within renowned school district- SAN MARINO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT! Very impressive front yard when you walk up to the front door. The formal entrance leads into the wood paneled living room & dining room. The spacious room next to the living room, you can use it as office or guest area. If it's not enough, it will lead you to the entertainment room in the back for more joy. Beside the formal dining room, there's a warm & cozy breakfast area next to the kitchen. There are total of 5 bedrooms & 4 baths. 1 bedroom & 1 bath are located downstairs to accommodate guests or family when they stay over. Upstairs, there are 2 separate main bathrooms for 3 bedrooms, and a cozy master bedroom is very spacious, and good enough for rest & retreat in the same room. PLUS, there's basement for extra storage. The huge backyard can hold a event besides a party or playground~~~ There's more & more to check out!