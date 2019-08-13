All apartments in San Marino
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:38 AM

1474 Vandyke Road

1474 Vandyke Road · No Longer Available
Location

1474 Vandyke Road, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully remodeled, one story modern home, originally built by famous architect, E.A. Daniel, is close to Top San Marino schools and shops. A manicured front yard leads into inviting covered porch opening into formal entry with beveled glass windows framing the front door and a coat closet. The spacious living room has impressive fireplace& mantel with new recessed lighting. Beyond the living room is a family room with 2nd fireplace adjoining the dining area overlooking the private rear yard.The updated kitchen features granite counters, Thermador professional range, stainless appliances & a bistro eating area. Behind the kitchen are the laundry room & another bedroom wing with newly remodeled bath with custom tiles & separate side door entrance. The master bedroom has custom wood shutters &features 2 closets &direct access to a remodeled, full bath with free standing tub &shower with custom tiles & dual sinks. Second hall bedroom is spacious with ample closets and windows to rearyard. There is a new guest bedroom suite off of the living room with wainscot & a full bath with shower over tub. The private rear yard is fully enclosed with brick patio, custom covered arbor dining area, mature flowering plants & grassy area. Bonus rm of addtl 198 sq ft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1474 Vandyke Road have any available units?
1474 Vandyke Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 1474 Vandyke Road have?
Some of 1474 Vandyke Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1474 Vandyke Road currently offering any rent specials?
1474 Vandyke Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1474 Vandyke Road pet-friendly?
No, 1474 Vandyke Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 1474 Vandyke Road offer parking?
Yes, 1474 Vandyke Road offers parking.
Does 1474 Vandyke Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1474 Vandyke Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1474 Vandyke Road have a pool?
No, 1474 Vandyke Road does not have a pool.
Does 1474 Vandyke Road have accessible units?
No, 1474 Vandyke Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1474 Vandyke Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1474 Vandyke Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1474 Vandyke Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1474 Vandyke Road does not have units with air conditioning.
