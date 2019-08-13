1474 Vandyke Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully remodeled, one story modern home, originally built by famous architect, E.A. Daniel, is close to Top San Marino schools and shops. A manicured front yard leads into inviting covered porch opening into formal entry with beveled glass windows framing the front door and a coat closet. The spacious living room has impressive fireplace& mantel with new recessed lighting. Beyond the living room is a family room with 2nd fireplace adjoining the dining area overlooking the private rear yard.The updated kitchen features granite counters, Thermador professional range, stainless appliances & a bistro eating area. Behind the kitchen are the laundry room & another bedroom wing with newly remodeled bath with custom tiles & separate side door entrance. The master bedroom has custom wood shutters &features 2 closets &direct access to a remodeled, full bath with free standing tub &shower with custom tiles & dual sinks. Second hall bedroom is spacious with ample closets and windows to rearyard. There is a new guest bedroom suite off of the living room with wainscot & a full bath with shower over tub. The private rear yard is fully enclosed with brick patio, custom covered arbor dining area, mature flowering plants & grassy area. Bonus rm of addtl 198 sq ft.