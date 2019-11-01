1420 Rubio Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nestled on a quiet drive in the highly sought-after city of San Marino, you will find this gorgeous single-family home. The home boasts recently updated bathrooms, flooring, carpet, and a detached 2-car garage. Be enchanted by the lovely landscaping as you are welcomed into the stunning entryway. Upon entry, be amazed at the large living room complete with a handsome brick fireplace and an enclosed den, perfect for a home office or children's playroom. Adjacent to the family room, you are met with a functional kitchen with a separate laundry area, and a stunning, expansive family room/dining room featuring an abundance of natural light. Off the family room, find a generous-sized ensuite complete with one of three updated bathrooms. On the South wing of the home, find a long hallway connecting to two bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. The spacious master ensuite at the end of the hallway features a large, bright, and beautifully updated bathroom with separate tub and standalone shower. This stunning home will not last on the market! Don't let this wonderful opportunity pass you by!