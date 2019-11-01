All apartments in San Marino
1420 Rubio Drive

1420 Rubio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Rubio Drive, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled on a quiet drive in the highly sought-after city of San Marino, you will find this gorgeous single-family home. The home boasts recently updated bathrooms, flooring, carpet, and a detached 2-car garage. Be enchanted by the lovely landscaping as you are welcomed into the stunning entryway. Upon entry, be amazed at the large living room complete with a handsome brick fireplace and an enclosed den, perfect for a home office or children's playroom. Adjacent to the family room, you are met with a functional kitchen with a separate laundry area, and a stunning, expansive family room/dining room featuring an abundance of natural light. Off the family room, find a generous-sized ensuite complete with one of three updated bathrooms. On the South wing of the home, find a long hallway connecting to two bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. The spacious master ensuite at the end of the hallway features a large, bright, and beautifully updated bathroom with separate tub and standalone shower. This stunning home will not last on the market! Don't let this wonderful opportunity pass you by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Rubio Drive have any available units?
1420 Rubio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 1420 Rubio Drive have?
Some of 1420 Rubio Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Rubio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Rubio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Rubio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Rubio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 1420 Rubio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Rubio Drive offers parking.
Does 1420 Rubio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Rubio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Rubio Drive have a pool?
No, 1420 Rubio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Rubio Drive have accessible units?
No, 1420 Rubio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Rubio Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 Rubio Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 Rubio Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 Rubio Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
