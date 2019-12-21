1165 Rosalind Road

Amenities

Gorgeous and luxurious home designed by Theodore Pletsch- this single story traditional home is located in the highly coveted residential San Marino neighborhood, close by to Lacy Park and the Huntington Library. Large lot of over half an acre of beautifully landscaped grounds, a very private, gated stone driveway leads to a secluded tree-shaded entrance. The dramatic entry is filled with natural light, and the home's layout provides a wonderful flow for entertainment and comfort. Newly refurnished oak hardwood floors and carpeting span throughout, while the kitchen contains granite counters, a breakfast area, and a stainless six burner range. There are four bedrooms, which include a master suite with a marble bath and jacuzzi tub.