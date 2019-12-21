All apartments in San Marino
San Marino, CA
/
1165 Rosalind Road
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

1165 Rosalind Road

1165 Rosalind Road · No Longer Available
Location

1165 Rosalind Road, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous and luxurious home designed by Theodore Pletsch- this single story traditional home is located in the highly coveted residential San Marino neighborhood, close by to Lacy Park and the Huntington Library. Large lot of over half an acre of beautifully landscaped grounds, a very private, gated stone driveway leads to a secluded tree-shaded entrance. The dramatic entry is filled with natural light, and the home's layout provides a wonderful flow for entertainment and comfort. Newly refurnished oak hardwood floors and carpeting span throughout, while the kitchen contains granite counters, a breakfast area, and a stainless six burner range. There are four bedrooms, which include a master suite with a marble bath and jacuzzi tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 Rosalind Road have any available units?
1165 Rosalind Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 1165 Rosalind Road have?
Some of 1165 Rosalind Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1165 Rosalind Road currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Rosalind Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Rosalind Road pet-friendly?
No, 1165 Rosalind Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 1165 Rosalind Road offer parking?
No, 1165 Rosalind Road does not offer parking.
Does 1165 Rosalind Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1165 Rosalind Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Rosalind Road have a pool?
Yes, 1165 Rosalind Road has a pool.
Does 1165 Rosalind Road have accessible units?
No, 1165 Rosalind Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 Rosalind Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1165 Rosalind Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1165 Rosalind Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1165 Rosalind Road does not have units with air conditioning.

