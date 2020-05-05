All apartments in San Luis Obispo
1350 Oceanaire Drive

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1350 Oceanaire Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
Madonna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY.

Terrific 3 Bedroom 2 bath home for lease. This furnished home shows like a model. Home includes open floor plan with views of lake area and hills. Open kitchen features granite counter tops and huge breakfast bar. Large family room includes fireplace and access to back yard area with patio. Each room is pro decorated that provides casual yet resort like look. Master bedroom also has separate back yard patio area. Attached 2 car garage with stone paver driveway adds to the resort look of this home.

This is a FIRM NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The registration link for the property is: https://secure.rently.com/properties/625613

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 Oceanaire Drive have any available units?
1350 Oceanaire Drive has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1350 Oceanaire Drive have?
Some of 1350 Oceanaire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 Oceanaire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Oceanaire Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Oceanaire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1350 Oceanaire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 1350 Oceanaire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1350 Oceanaire Drive does offer parking.
Does 1350 Oceanaire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 Oceanaire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Oceanaire Drive have a pool?
No, 1350 Oceanaire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1350 Oceanaire Drive have accessible units?
No, 1350 Oceanaire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Oceanaire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 Oceanaire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 Oceanaire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1350 Oceanaire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
