apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:23 PM
27 Apartments for rent in San Luis Obispo, CA with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Broad Street
2870 Victoria Avenue
2870 Victoria Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2870 Victoria Avenue Available 08/14/20 2870 Victoria - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH VILLA ROSA CONDO WITH ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. INCLUDES RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, FIREPLACE, WASHER & DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR AND PATIO.
1 Unit Available
Prefumo
726 Clearview Lane
726 Clearview Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
726 Clearview Lane Available 07/24/20 726 CLEARVIEW LANE - VERY SPACIOUS CLEARVIEW ESTATES 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH DOUBLE CAR GARAGE IN LOVELY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.
1 Unit Available
Foothill
274 Chorro Street
274 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Desirable San Luis Obispo Neighborhood - Great 1930 style home. 3 bedroom 1 bath. Hard wood floors with unique laminate flooring in the kitchen. New Roof, Forced air heating. Laundry room. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included.
1 Unit Available
Upper Monterey
1941 Abbott Street
1941 Abbott Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
600 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bath, Walk to College - This Cozy Duplex offers; 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath, plenty of parking, outdoor space, laundry room, new tile flooring, coin Washer/Dryer, and is close to Cal Poly.
1 Unit Available
Downtown SLO
567 Brizzolara Street
567 Brizzolara Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1012 sqft
Terrific 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo located in downtown San Luis Obispo. Home features an open floor plan, spacious family room, and a loft area on the second floor. Enjoy the views on the patio that overlook the creek. Also includes a 1 car garage.
1 Unit Available
South Broad Street
946 Tarragon Lane
946 Tarragon Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1658 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms of well planned excellence. This townhome is in the Tumbling Waters Community and features craftsman features that WOW upon arrival.
1 Unit Available
Johnson
1908 Ruth Street
1908 Ruth Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1908 Ruth Street - 2 bedroom, 1 ¾ bath Spanish style home in the Railroad District on corner lot. Includes hardwood and tile floors, updated kitchen with fridge, range, dishwasher & microwave. Lovely fenced rear yard with a sheltered patio area.
1 Unit Available
Downtown SLO
558 Buchon Street
558 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1445 sqft
Two Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage, Downtown Buchon Street - Available Now! - Two Story Condo with Two Master Suites, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage ! Located on the highly desirable street of Buchon.
1 Unit Available
Higuera
523 BRANCH
523 Branch Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
523 Branch - Located on a quiet street near down town. Click the SLO show times for the showing schedule. If a washer/dryer is left at the property it will NOT be repaired or replaced in the event they stop working.
1 Unit Available
Santa Rosa
45-M Stenner Street
45 Stenner St, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Cedar Creek; 45-M STENNER STREET *SUMMER/FALL DISCOUNT SPECIAL* - *SUMMER/FALL DISCOUNT SPECIAL* CEDAR CREEK - 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO INCLUDES FRIDGE, RANGE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, & BRAND NEW STAINLESS STACKABLE LG WASHER/DRYER.
1 Unit Available
Downtown SLO
1245 Peach Street
1245 Peach Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
750 sqft
Terrific 2 bedroom 1 bathroom SLO apartment for lease. One story apartment features updated flooring, cabinets, counter tops, all new appliances-including washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
Madonna
1351 Royal Way
1351 Royal Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Photos coming soon. 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo located in the Laguna Lake area of San Luis Obispo. This is a 2 story condo that features a fireplace, forced air heat and a 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
French Park
973 Goldenrod Lane
973 Goldenrod Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2710 sqft
Large 2 story home located close to Broad Street shopping and restaurants. Home features 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms with a detached bonus room in the backyard. The house has LVT flooring throughout, the main living area has a fireplace.
1 Unit Available
Johnson
2070 Binns Court
2070 Binns Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2467 sqft
Lease from April 1st to September 30th Only! Beautifully landscaped 2467 sq ft home with views of Terrace Hill. This 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom is within walking distance to French Hospital, Schools and Hiking Trails and Parks.
1 Unit Available
Broad Street
923 Humbert Avenue
923 Humbert Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1414 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Bright and Airy! This 3 bedroom town-home is fresh and clean, featuring new appliances, and granite counter tops throughout.
1 Unit Available
LOVR Creekside Area
15 Vista Lane
15 Vista Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1700 sqft
Walk in and fall in love with this beautiful upgraded home. We love small pets! Large 3 bedroom with 1.75 baths all remolded home.
1 Unit Available
Bishops Knoll
39 Rafael Way
39 Rafael Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1156 sqft
This 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home is located in close proximity to Foothill area shopping centers and only a short walk to public transit that can take you downtown or to campus.
1 Unit Available
Downtown SLO
1321 Osos St
1321 Osos Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1359 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths brand-new modern home offers the finest downtown living in 1,359 square feet. On the edge of San Luis Obispo's historic and downtown districts, this condo is just steps away from the finest that SLO has to offer.
1 Unit Available
Highland
132 Los Cerros Drive
132 Los Cerros Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1885 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Lovely 4 Bed / 2 Bath located in a beautiful neighborhood near schools and parks. This lively home features new carpet, attached 2 car garage and a spacious backyard.
1 Unit Available
Bishops Knoll
253 Ramona Drive
253 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1289 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful wood floors throughout main living area. Kitchen is well appointed with range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Washer and dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of San Luis Obispo
1 Unit Available
210 Laurel
210 Laurel Street, Avila Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
750 sqft
Avila Beach - 2 City Blocks from Beach - Newly Renovated Top to Bottom, Inside and Out - Furnished/Unfurnished. Upper Unit. Walk to shopping, restaurants, near the Bob Jones walking/biking/jogging trail.
Results within 10 miles of San Luis Obispo
1 Unit Available
318 NOGUERA PLACE
318 Noguera Place, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
318 NOGUERA PLACE Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Single Story House 318 Noguera Place Arroyo Grande - Type: House Available: 09/01/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,800.00 Deposit: $2,900.
1 Unit Available
1257 CEDAR
1257 Cedar Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2389 sqft
1257 CEDAR Available 08/07/20 Beautiful House on 1257 Cedar St in Arroyo Grande - Type: House Available: 08/07/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,500.00 Deposit: $2,600.
1 Unit Available
1338 JASMINE PLACE
1338 Jasmine Place, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1338 Jasmine Pl, Arroyo Grande CA - Type: House Available: NOW Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,200.00 Deposit: $2,300.
