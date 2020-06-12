39 Apartments for rent in San Luis Obispo, CA with garage

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
3182 Flora Street
3182 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1387 sqft
Available September - this 1387 square foot single level home located in San Luis Obispo. Home features laminate and tile floors, granite counters, and unique light fixtures throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Bishops Knoll
1 Unit Available
253 Ramona Drive
253 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1289 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful wood floors throughout main living area. Kitchen is well appointed with range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
889 Buchon Street
889 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1224 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY - This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath house is located in a wonderful location in Old Town, San Luis Obispo. Walking distance to Downtown, parks, schools, shopping and amenities.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Highland
1 Unit Available
688 Rancho Drive
688 Rancho Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1844 sqft
NO GUARANTOR'S ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom SLO home with views of bishop peak and other surrounding mountains located in a charming neighborhood. Home has been recently updated and features new interior paint and flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Broad Street
1 Unit Available
923 Humbert Avenue
923 Humbert Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1414 sqft
Bright and Airy! This 3 bedroom town-home is fresh and clean, featuring new appliances, and granite counter tops throughout. The main level of the home is dressed with dark hardwood floors contrasting well with the clean light colored walls.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2070 Binns Court
2070 Binns Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2467 sqft
Lease from April 1st to September 30th Only! Beautifully landscaped 2467 sq ft home with views of Terrace Hill. This 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom is within walking distance to French Hospital, Schools and Hiking Trails and Parks.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
641 Pismo Street
641 Pismo Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
Studio
$2,100
440 sqft
NO GUARANTORS / CO SIGNERS ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE NOW AND WILL NOT BE HELD UNTIL SUMMER/ FALL 2020. Terrific studio apartment located in the heart of San Luis Obispo.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Madonna
1 Unit Available
1350 Oceanaire Drive
1350 Oceanaire Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1313 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Terrific 3 Bedroom 2 bath home for lease. This furnished home shows like a model. Home includes open floor plan with views of lake area and hills.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broad Street
1 Unit Available
2870 Victoria Avenue
2870 Victoria Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2870 Victoria Avenue Available 08/14/20 2870 Victoria - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH VILLA ROSA CONDO WITH ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. INCLUDES RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, FIREPLACE, WASHER & DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR AND PATIO.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Prefumo
1 Unit Available
726 Clearview Lane
726 Clearview Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
726 Clearview Lane Available 07/24/20 726 CLEARVIEW LANE - VERY SPACIOUS CLEARVIEW ESTATES 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH DOUBLE CAR GARAGE IN LOVELY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Madonna
1 Unit Available
1521 Newport
1521 Newport Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
4 bed 2 bath spacious home with 2 car garage in SLO! - Check out this 4 bed 2 bath home in SLO. 2 car garage. Spacious. Two living rooms. Fireplace. Plenty of yard space. Ideally located near schools, stores. Must see to appreciate.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bishops Knoll
1 Unit Available
276 Ramona Dr
276 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
276 Ramona Dr Available 07/01/20 4bd/2ba House w/ Bonus Room and Huge Backyard - 4bd/2ba house with detached bonus room and HUGE backyard! Hardwood flooring throughout entire house. One car garage and laundry hookups.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Islay
1 Unit Available
1276 Manzanita Way
1276 Manzanita Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1536 sqft
1276 Manzanita Way Available 07/09/20 SLO Islay Point Villas 2 Bedroom - A private, gated courtyard welcomes you home to this beautiful condo in Islay Pointe Villas.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
1330 Southwood Drive, #9
1330 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1528 sqft
1330 Southwood Drive, #9 Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath in Seinshimer School District AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - Really well maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condo in Southwood Village.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Broad Street
1 Unit Available
3591 Sacramento Dr. #6
3591 Sacramento Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1800 sqft
3591 Sacramento Dr. #6 Available 08/14/20 Nice 3 Bedroom Condo - This is a large, condo in the Broad St. Community.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Billygoat Acres
1 Unit Available
1732 Partridge Dr (Available: NOW)
1732 Partridge Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 3bd/2ba House with Two Car Garage - Spacious 3bd/2ba house with two car garage and large, fenced backyard. Located in a nice residential neighborhood off of LOVR. Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher included. No pets. Available: Now.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Islay
1 Unit Available
1201 MANZANITA
1201 Manzanita Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1201 Manzanita Way - Large 2 Bedroom/2 and a half bath condo available for rent in the Arbors! Both bedrooms are master suites with their own bathrooms! Condo has a 2 car garage, an office space, a private patio and fenced back yard as well as an

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland
1 Unit Available
229 N Chorro Street
229 North Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
229 N Chorro Street Available 09/09/20 229 N Chorro Street *Upscale 4 bedroom condo!* - Newer upscale condo close to Cal Poly, Shopping Centers, and Downtown.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
LOVR Creekside Area
1 Unit Available
16 Villa Court (Available: NOW)
16 Villa Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Nicely Upgraded 3bd/2ba Condo w/ Two Car Garage - 3bd/2ba single story condo with vaulted ceilings and two car garage. New laminate flooring & carpet. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Condo has freshly painted interior and exterior.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Luis Ranch
1 Unit Available
1766 PINECOVE
1766 Pinecove Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1213 sqft
1766 PINECOVE Available 08/04/20 1766 Pinecove Drive - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath house available at 1766 Pinecove Drive. All utilities are paid by Tenant. 4 tenants max. Property has a 2 car garage, and a fenced yard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadow Park
1 Unit Available
2220 Exposition Drive #64
2220 Exposition Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
2220 Exposition Drive #64 Available 06/24/20 Cozy Condo near downtown SLO!! 6 Months minimum lease - Close to town 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Woodbridge Condo, located at a greenbelt and play ground.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
French Park
1 Unit Available
1050 Bluebell Way
1050 Bluebell Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1363 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Wonderful "Single Level" 2 bed/2bath 1363sqft stand-alone Condominium. This beautiful condo has an attached 2 car garage and extra visitors parking space next to the driveway.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
558 Buchon Street
558 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1445 sqft
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED MONTH TO MONTH - Must See! Available Now! - This 2 bedroom master suites, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage is centrally located near downtown San Luis Obispo! Available NOW to rent "Month To Month" Rent: $3,150.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadow Park
1 Unit Available
2221 King Court, #26
2221 King Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1197 sqft
2221 King Court, #26 Available 06/19/20 2 Bedroom Condo in Parkside Condominiums by Meadow Park ** New Carpet ** - This two bedroom condo is located in the desirable Parkside Condominium complex by Meadow Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

