pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:29 AM
12 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in San Luis Obispo, CA
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Foothill
274 Chorro Street
274 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Desirable San Luis Obispo Neighborhood - Great 1930 style home. 3 bedroom 1 bath. Hard wood floors with unique laminate flooring in the kitchen. New Roof, Forced air heating. Laundry room. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland
321 Tolosa Way
321 Tolosa Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1700 sqft
321 Tolosa Way Available 07/16/20 Bishop Peak Gem in SLO!! - Available soon in this wonderful Bishop Peak neighborhood. Pets considered! What a gem of a house! Comes with beautiful vegetation.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
French Park
973 Goldenrod Lane
973 Goldenrod Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2710 sqft
Large 2 story home located close to Broad Street shopping and restaurants. Home features 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms with a detached bonus room in the backyard. The house has LVT flooring throughout, the main living area has a fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Monte Vista
1239 E Foothill Boulevard
1239 Foothill Boulevard, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1116 sqft
Carhill Complex - 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo. End unit. 1 block to Cal Poly near Foothill Boulevard & California Avenue. Washer & dryer hookups,Kitchen includes dishwasher and fridge. Included in rent: Trash, 2 off street parking. Non-smoking unit.
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown SLO
1321 Osos St
1321 Osos Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1359 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths brand-new modern home offers the finest downtown living in 1,359 square feet. On the edge of San Luis Obispo's historic and downtown districts, this condo is just steps away from the finest that SLO has to offer.
Last updated October 25 at 11:08pm
1 Unit Available
Highland
180 Foothill Boulevard
180 E Foothill Blvd, San Luis Obispo, CA
7 Bedrooms
$6,000
4932 sqft
Terrific 7 bedroom, 7 bath, nearly 5000 square foot Spanish-style single-family home. Home includes gas heated hot tub and decking next to family room. New carpet, built-in oak cabinetry and flooring just refinished. Newly painted inside and out.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Highland
132 Los Cerros Drive
132 Los Cerros Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1885 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Lovely 4 Bed / 2 Bath located in a beautiful neighborhood near schools and parks. This lively home features new carpet, attached 2 car garage and a spacious backyard.
Results within 10 miles of San Luis Obispo
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1779 9th Street
1779 9th Street, Los Osos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Cute 3 Bed 2 bath home in Los Osos-Pets considered! - Cute house with huge backyard, must see! 3 bed 2 bath charmer in Los Osos. Freshly painted throughout and brand new flooring. New tiled shower.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
960 Visalia Street
960 Visalia Street, Pismo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1836 sqft
Perched high up on the Ridge of Pismo Beach, this lovely ranch-style home is nestled among other homes sharing coastal views. Away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Pismo Beach, this home is on a quiet cul-de-sac with plenty of street parking.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
330 Foothill Road
330 Foothill Road, Pismo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 off 1 month rent + Security Deposit moves you in - Fully Furnished Shell Beach Condo. Totally refurbished, new everything, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage condo in desirable location.
Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
541 Morning Rise Lane
541 Morning Rise Lane, Arroyo Grande, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Single Level Home - Modern interior design. Air conditioned 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an attached 2 car garage. Wood laminate plank, tile and carpet flooring. Custom color interior paint. Kitchen has a center island for extra counter space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
611 Woodland Drive
611 Woodland Drive, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Charming home in Arroyo Grande - Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in an established neighborhood of Arroyo Grande. This home has a cozy fireplace in the living room, and a formal dining room.
