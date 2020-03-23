All apartments in San Luis Obispo
1321 Osos St
Last updated March 23 2020 at 7:07 AM

1321 Osos St

1321 Osos Street · (805) 406-3627
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1321 Osos Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Downtown SLO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 260 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1359 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths brand-new modern home offers the finest downtown living in 1,359 square feet. On the edge of San Luis Obispo's historic and downtown districts, this condo is just steps away from the finest that SLO has to offer.

Photos and apply at SLOcondo.com

Video walk-through:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLw0b_nNEigpZonWKiJi9YB_UT-DgW2sL_

2 parking spaces in covered ground floor garage. Elevator to unit on second floor. Unit has interior stairs to upstairs bedrooms and bathroom and from there a spiral staircase to the rooftop deck.

Nothing like it in SLO! Open concept first floor living over premium engineered oak hardwood flooring.

The modern kitchen features quartz countertops with tile backsplash to the ceiling, birch cabinetry with soft close drawers and doors, peninsula with bar seating, GE Monogram stainless steel appliances and large Kohler under mount sink with Delta Trinsic pull-down faucet.

Generous size master bedroom and walk-in closet with step-out deck overlooking the front courtyard. Master bath has dual sinks and glass door shower with private toilet over tile floor.

Second bedroom can just fit a queen bed and has a small walk-in closet with bright windows out to the back of the unit. Second bath with shower.

Full-size washer and dryer in unit.

Central heating and air conditioning.

Front patio plus rooftop deck has forever views across the city and surrounding hills.

Unfurnished. Small pets okay.

Visit website: SLOcondo.com

Video walk-through: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLw0b_nNEigpZonWKiJi9YB_UT-DgW2sL_

$3500 / month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Osos St have any available units?
1321 Osos St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1321 Osos St have?
Some of 1321 Osos St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Osos St currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Osos St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Osos St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 Osos St is pet friendly.
Does 1321 Osos St offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Osos St does offer parking.
Does 1321 Osos St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1321 Osos St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Osos St have a pool?
No, 1321 Osos St does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Osos St have accessible units?
No, 1321 Osos St does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Osos St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 Osos St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 Osos St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1321 Osos St has units with air conditioning.
