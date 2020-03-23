1321 Osos St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator parking garage

2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths brand-new modern home offers the finest downtown living in 1,359 square feet. On the edge of San Luis Obispo's historic and downtown districts, this condo is just steps away from the finest that SLO has to offer.



Photos and apply at SLOcondo.com



Video walk-through:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLw0b_nNEigpZonWKiJi9YB_UT-DgW2sL_



2 parking spaces in covered ground floor garage. Elevator to unit on second floor. Unit has interior stairs to upstairs bedrooms and bathroom and from there a spiral staircase to the rooftop deck.



Nothing like it in SLO! Open concept first floor living over premium engineered oak hardwood flooring.



The modern kitchen features quartz countertops with tile backsplash to the ceiling, birch cabinetry with soft close drawers and doors, peninsula with bar seating, GE Monogram stainless steel appliances and large Kohler under mount sink with Delta Trinsic pull-down faucet.



Generous size master bedroom and walk-in closet with step-out deck overlooking the front courtyard. Master bath has dual sinks and glass door shower with private toilet over tile floor.



Second bedroom can just fit a queen bed and has a small walk-in closet with bright windows out to the back of the unit. Second bath with shower.



Full-size washer and dryer in unit.



Central heating and air conditioning.



Front patio plus rooftop deck has forever views across the city and surrounding hills.



Unfurnished. Small pets okay.



Visit website: SLOcondo.com



Video walk-through: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLw0b_nNEigpZonWKiJi9YB_UT-DgW2sL_



$3500 / month