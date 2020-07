Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub on-site laundry carport

Shadowcreek makes for a peaceful retreat in the historic and quaint town of Campbell. Recently refreshed inside and out, the apartment homes at Shadowcreek feature one and two bedroom floor plans with contemporary kitchens, huge private patios and balconies, large closets, additional storage and much, much more. Start your day with a morning swim in the sparkling pool or exercise in the fitness center. When it's time to relax, enjoy the beautiful courtyard and lush landscaping. You'll find shopping and entertainment nearby at Downtown Campbell and the Pruneyard Shopping District. And when you return home, you can park in your reserved covered parking space. Without a doubt, Shadowcreek offers the best in apartment living.