Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

This 1 bedroom/1 bath has very large living area with built in storage and lots of windows throughout, kitchen appliances and refrigerator included. Large storage shed, covered carport and large covered patio. BLUE FOUNTAIN PARK is a 55+ community with the most convenient location in town. Almost everything you need is within a block. We have a cozy clubhouse, pool and spa, RV storage area, 200 swaying palms and magnificent mountain views.