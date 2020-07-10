232 S Pine St., Apt C

Amenities

2 bedroom Town-home Updated & Move in Ready! - Must See! Spacious, bright & lovely two level, townhouse-style apartment in a 5-Unit complex. 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom. Beautiful, clean, large apartment with ample closet space throughout. This unit is FRESHLY painted, has NEW high-end quality carpet, NEW kitchen counter-tops with central heat & air. Upstairs features: 2 large bedrooms with wall-to-wall closets, mountain view, new carpet, a full bathroom with additional closet and storage spaces. Downstairs features: kitchen with new quartz counter-tops, stove, refrigerator (no warranty included) and large pantry. Dining room with chandelier, a walk-in closet or workstation space, spacious living room with private balcony, 1/2 bathroom and laminate wood floors. TWO (2) on-site parking spaces are included. Small coin-operated laundry facilities are located on-site. Conveniently located near banks, supermarkets, restaurants & post office. Adjacent to San Marino, Pasadena, Alhambra and Temple City. Approximately 15 minutes from DTLA and close to public transportation. Water, trash and gardener included in rent. We are currently showing this unit by appointment only and should be available shortly. No pets allowed.

Qualifications: 3x the monthly rent of income to qualify. 2 Months of paystubs or taxes. 2 Months of full bank statements. We will run credit, back ground check and rental history. Credit needs to be 650 or above. ID

To make an appointment please text (714) 719 - 6223.



No Pets Allowed



