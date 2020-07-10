All apartments in San Gabriel
232 S Pine St., Apt C

232 S Pine St · No Longer Available
Location

232 S Pine St, San Gabriel, CA 91776
East of Smith Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 bedroom Town-home Updated & Move in Ready! - Must See! Spacious, bright & lovely two level, townhouse-style apartment in a 5-Unit complex. 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom. Beautiful, clean, large apartment with ample closet space throughout. This unit is FRESHLY painted, has NEW high-end quality carpet, NEW kitchen counter-tops with central heat & air. Upstairs features: 2 large bedrooms with wall-to-wall closets, mountain view, new carpet, a full bathroom with additional closet and storage spaces. Downstairs features: kitchen with new quartz counter-tops, stove, refrigerator (no warranty included) and large pantry. Dining room with chandelier, a walk-in closet or workstation space, spacious living room with private balcony, 1/2 bathroom and laminate wood floors. TWO (2) on-site parking spaces are included. Small coin-operated laundry facilities are located on-site. Conveniently located near banks, supermarkets, restaurants & post office. Adjacent to San Marino, Pasadena, Alhambra and Temple City. Approximately 15 minutes from DTLA and close to public transportation. Water, trash and gardener included in rent. We are currently showing this unit by appointment only and should be available shortly. No pets allowed.
Qualifications: 3x the monthly rent of income to qualify. 2 Months of paystubs or taxes. 2 Months of full bank statements. We will run credit, back ground check and rental history. Credit needs to be 650 or above. ID
To make an appointment please text (714) 719 - 6223.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5125794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 S Pine St., Apt C have any available units?
232 S Pine St., Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 232 S Pine St., Apt C have?
Some of 232 S Pine St., Apt C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 S Pine St., Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
232 S Pine St., Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 S Pine St., Apt C pet-friendly?
No, 232 S Pine St., Apt C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 232 S Pine St., Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 232 S Pine St., Apt C offers parking.
Does 232 S Pine St., Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 S Pine St., Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 S Pine St., Apt C have a pool?
No, 232 S Pine St., Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 232 S Pine St., Apt C have accessible units?
No, 232 S Pine St., Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 232 S Pine St., Apt C have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 S Pine St., Apt C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 S Pine St., Apt C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 232 S Pine St., Apt C has units with air conditioning.
