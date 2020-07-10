All apartments in San Gabriel
San Gabriel, CA
1904 Denton Avenue
1904 Denton Avenue

1904 Denton Avenue
Location

1904 Denton Avenue, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Garvey

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
This immaculately maintained move in ready one story home features 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Fully furnished property feature open floor plan bright and airy. warm natural pallet through out the house , upgrade include new paint interior and exterior floor, crown molding through out the house. kitchen with granite counter top with newer stainless appliance, oversized dining area and remodeled bathrooms. Large front and back yard with gorgeous stone walkway, brand new porch, dog run with natural stone floors. Convenient located to freeway, 99 ranch market, shops and Gabrielino high school

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Denton Avenue have any available units?
1904 Denton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 1904 Denton Avenue have?
Some of 1904 Denton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Denton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Denton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Denton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 Denton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1904 Denton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1904 Denton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1904 Denton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Denton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Denton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1904 Denton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Denton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1904 Denton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Denton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 Denton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 Denton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1904 Denton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
