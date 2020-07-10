1904 Denton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

This immaculately maintained move in ready one story home features 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Fully furnished property feature open floor plan bright and airy. warm natural pallet through out the house , upgrade include new paint interior and exterior floor, crown molding through out the house. kitchen with granite counter top with newer stainless appliance, oversized dining area and remodeled bathrooms. Large front and back yard with gorgeous stone walkway, brand new porch, dog run with natural stone floors. Convenient located to freeway, 99 ranch market, shops and Gabrielino high school