/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 AM
148 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in San Fernando, CA
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northridge
4 Units Available
Legacy Apartment Homes
18452 Halsted St, San Fernando, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1143 sqft
Legacy Apartment Homes feature contemporary rental apartment living in Northridge - one of the more desirable areas in LA's San Fernando Valley.
Results within 1 mile of San Fernando
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sylmar
7 Units Available
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
876 sqft
At our beautiful community, you will find comfort and elegance along with great customer service.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sylmar
3 Units Available
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
917 sqft
At our beautiful community each apartment includes all the amenities you need to make you feel right at home, including a large kitchen fully equipped for in-home cooking, separate dining and living areas, central air conditioning, and even a
Results within 5 miles of San Fernando
1 of 27
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
North Hills East
1 Unit Available
15125 Nordhoff St. 12
15125 Nordhoff Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1128 sqft
Unit 12 Available 06/15/20 Spacious Corner Townhome - Property Id: 291931 Recently remodeled spacious townhouse in great central location. -Nearby freeways; 5, 118 & 405. -Gated community offering pool and Jacuzzi.
1 of 31
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
15610 Crestview Lane Unit 62
15610 Crestview Lane, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1371 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Granada Hills Condominium with Incredible Views! Ready for Move In! - This beautiful two story condominium sits in the very desirable Granada Village HOA.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Panorama City
1 Unit Available
7862 Stansbury Avenue
7862 Stansbury Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Completely remodeled back house for rent on a quiet residential tree lined street. Shared yard with front house and private yard space in the back of the property. One assigned parking space in front of the property.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Van Nuys
1 Unit Available
13639 Leadwell Street
13639 Leadwell Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
840 sqft
Built in 2019, The Summit on Woodman shines with its modern aesthetic, thoughtful additions and beautifully designed landscaping throughout the building.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Sylmar
1 Unit Available
14425 Foothill Blvd
14425 Foothill Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Spacious Townhouse offers direct access from 2 car garage. First level has upgraded kitchen with NEW cabinets, counters & stainless steel appliances, Living room has tile flooring and a fireplace and half bath downstairs.
Results within 10 miles of San Fernando
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Sherman Oaks
7 Units Available
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,567
997 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have upgraded kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, fireplace, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community pool, gym and grill. Walk to shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to San Diego Freeway, Westside, Burbank and Silicon Beach.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
North Hollywood
17 Units Available
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1031 sqft
Close to local theatres, galleries and stores, this NoHo development features amenities such as covered private patios, large walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and breakfast bars in all units.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
North Hollywood
16 Units Available
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,837
1165 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in North Hollywood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Access Metro Red Line, the 101, 134, 170. Enjoy modern kitchens, granite and quartz counters, hardwoods and in-unit laundry. Pool, sauna.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Encino
5 Units Available
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1130 sqft
Close to Ventura Blvd with easy access to 101 and 405 freeways. All appliances, including a stainless steel refrigerator and garbage disposal. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring. Pool, sauna and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Van Nuys
19 Units Available
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1136 sqft
Conveniently situated close to Sherman Oaks Galleria, dining and I-405. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features pool table, playground and BBQ grill.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Northridge
22 Units Available
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1030 sqft
Spacious units with open floor plans. Luxurious amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a hot tub, full lobby area and pool. New construction. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Valley Village
5 Units Available
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1089 sqft
Citiview Terrace Apartments is located a few blocks away from the North Hollywood Arts District, right at the corner of Colfax Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Northridge
14 Units Available
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1169 sqft
Air conditioned units with island kitchens, large closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Conveniently situated near I-465 for easy access to Meridian Hills and Keystone at the Crossing.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Hollywood
24 Units Available
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1343 sqft
North Hollywood Park and the Noho Arts District are both nearby this community. The green community offers a hot tub, gym, pool and concierge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Northridge
47 Units Available
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1061 sqft
Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northridge
3 Units Available
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
950 sqft
NMS Superior offers lovely 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Northridge, just a few blocks away from CSUN! Cat friendly, this controlled-access entry building has an elevator and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Chatsworth
22 Units Available
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1189 sqft
Central Los Angeles location with easy access to the 405, 101 and 188 freeways. Community has plenty of beautiful shared spaces for socializing. Spacious, open apartments with built-in desks and huge baths.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Northwest District
20 Units Available
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1113 sqft
*Empire Landing is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Burbank Award for three consecutive years.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
934 sqft
Live, relax, and enjoy the perfect home at Metropolitan Place Apartments. Located near downtown Burbank, residents can enjoy gourmet restaurants, exciting shopping, and entertainment of all kinds.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
North Hollywood
7 Units Available
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,878
988 sqft
Avana North Hollywood Apartments are chic urban living spaces located near Universal Studios and North Hollywood. A sun deck and barbecue area make hanging out outside easy. Interiors are freshly updated with luxury trim.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Monterra Ridge
28085 Whites Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
793 sqft
Elegant floor plan complimented by carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. On-site laundry facilities, swimming pool, hot tub and gym. Pet friendly.
Similar Pages
San Fernando 2 BedroomsSan Fernando 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Fernando Accessible ApartmentsSan Fernando Apartments with Garage
San Fernando Apartments with GymSan Fernando Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Fernando Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA