1034 MOTT Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1034 MOTT Street

1034 Mott Street · No Longer Available
Location

1034 Mott Street, San Fernando, CA 91340
San Fernando

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
Nestled in the rear of the property in Beautiful San Fernando, near shopping , restaurants, freeway access is this adorable 1br/1bath rear home with an open floorplan, quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel range/oven, and remodeled bathroom on a very quiet, well maintained street. Mini-split heating and air unit and tankless water heater. Rear home affords great privacy and has its own private patio space. $23.99 application fee. Application and most recent bank statements and paystubs required. Owner pays gas. Tenant pays electric, water, and trash. Do not disturb current residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 MOTT Street have any available units?
1034 MOTT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Fernando, CA.
What amenities does 1034 MOTT Street have?
Some of 1034 MOTT Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 MOTT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1034 MOTT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 MOTT Street pet-friendly?
No, 1034 MOTT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Fernando.
Does 1034 MOTT Street offer parking?
Yes, 1034 MOTT Street offers parking.
Does 1034 MOTT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 MOTT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 MOTT Street have a pool?
No, 1034 MOTT Street does not have a pool.
Does 1034 MOTT Street have accessible units?
No, 1034 MOTT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 MOTT Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 MOTT Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1034 MOTT Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1034 MOTT Street does not have units with air conditioning.

