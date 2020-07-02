1034 MOTT Street

Amenities

Nestled in the rear of the property in Beautiful San Fernando, near shopping , restaurants, freeway access is this adorable 1br/1bath rear home with an open floorplan, quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel range/oven, and remodeled bathroom on a very quiet, well maintained street. Mini-split heating and air unit and tankless water heater. Rear home affords great privacy and has its own private patio space. $23.99 application fee. Application and most recent bank statements and paystubs required. Owner pays gas. Tenant pays electric, water, and trash. Do not disturb current residents.