A brand new condo in downtown San Carlos! The location is PRIME. Nestled in the heart of San Carlos, residents enjoy a short walk to prime dining, coffee shops, and San Carlos Marketplace. Only 30 min drive to San Francisco and Silicon Valley, 10 min walking distance to Caltrain, 15 min to Facebook in Menlo Park. Nearby parks include City Hall Park, Rosek Park, and Laureola Park. This brand new 1BR/1BA is just awesome.