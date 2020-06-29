All apartments in San Bernardino County
22815 Del Oro Rd.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

22815 Del Oro Rd.

22815 Del Oro Road · (760) 247-6798
Location

22815 Del Oro Road, San Bernardino County, CA 92308

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22815 Del Oro Rd. · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Ranch Style Home Enveloped In Nature - This is a spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Apple Valley, CA. As soon as you enter the yard surrounding this home, the natural elements transport you to a different world. The interior of the home has large pitched ceilings with open beam architecture, a massive kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space, a fireplace that draws all eyes to it, and MUCH more. The large yard surrounding this home not only boasts beautiful flora, but also holds opportunity to be used for equestrian purposes. All in all, this is an amazing home deserving of the perfect tenant(s). Please call before applying due to special circumstances.

(RLNE5913891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22815 Del Oro Rd. have any available units?
22815 Del Oro Rd. has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 22815 Del Oro Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
22815 Del Oro Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22815 Del Oro Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 22815 Del Oro Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County.
Does 22815 Del Oro Rd. offer parking?
No, 22815 Del Oro Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 22815 Del Oro Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22815 Del Oro Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22815 Del Oro Rd. have a pool?
No, 22815 Del Oro Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 22815 Del Oro Rd. have accessible units?
No, 22815 Del Oro Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 22815 Del Oro Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22815 Del Oro Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22815 Del Oro Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 22815 Del Oro Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
