All apartments in San Benito County
Find more places like 563 Calle San Antonio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Benito County, CA
/
563 Calle San Antonio
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:27 AM

563 Calle San Antonio

563 Calle San Antonio · (831) 920-0554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

563 Calle San Antonio, San Benito County, CA 95045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,699

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3398 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Location, Location! This great property has 4 bedrooms,3 bathrooms built in 2002.

Located in the Rancho Larios Gated Community.

One of the bedrooms is downstairs and upstairs you will find the other bedrooms plus a loft. Beautiful kitchen with panoramic views that are unobstructed. Double oven, built-in refrigerator, breakfast nook with an open floor layout. Main bedroom has wonderful views, the en-suite bathroom features double sinks with granite counter tops, soaking tub and stall shower. 4 car garage, Idaho quartz pavers, solar panels, AC and a landscaped backyard . Located near Highway 101, Highway 156 and San Juan Bautista. Perfect for the commuter!
The community offers: tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer fields, BBQ area, clubhouse, kids play area and trails.

Rent $4699.00
-Security Deposit $6000.00
-Small dog OK
-no smoking
-Month-to-Month Tenancy
-all adults over 18 pay $45.00 application fee.
-Please visit www.rpmtricounties.com to apply
-Viewings by appointment only.

We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information on fair housing laws contact Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) at www.dfeh.com.
Real Property Management is an equal opportunity provider of housing. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ancestry/national origin, religion sex, pregnancy, gender identification or expression, mental and/or physical disability, familial or marital status, age, military or veteran status, and genetic information, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local laws

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 563 Calle San Antonio have any available units?
563 Calle San Antonio has a unit available for $4,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 563 Calle San Antonio have?
Some of 563 Calle San Antonio's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 563 Calle San Antonio currently offering any rent specials?
563 Calle San Antonio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 563 Calle San Antonio pet-friendly?
No, 563 Calle San Antonio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Benito County.
Does 563 Calle San Antonio offer parking?
Yes, 563 Calle San Antonio offers parking.
Does 563 Calle San Antonio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 563 Calle San Antonio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 563 Calle San Antonio have a pool?
No, 563 Calle San Antonio does not have a pool.
Does 563 Calle San Antonio have accessible units?
Yes, 563 Calle San Antonio has accessible units.
Does 563 Calle San Antonio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 563 Calle San Antonio has units with dishwashers.
Does 563 Calle San Antonio have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 563 Calle San Antonio has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 563 Calle San Antonio?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CAFresno, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CA
Cupertino, CAPalo Alto, CAUnion City, CATracy, CASanta Cruz, CATurlock, CAGilroy, CAHollister, CALos Banos, CAMorgan Hill, CAMarina, CAMonterey, CA
Rio del Mar, CAMerced, CAPacific Grove, CADel Monte Forest, CASoquel, CACapitola, CALos Gatos, CAHilmar-Irwin, CASaratoga, CALake Nacimiento, CAPatterson, CAModesto, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausCalifornia State University-Fresno
California State University-East BayDe Anza College
Hartnell College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity