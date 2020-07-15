563 Calle San Antonio

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible basketball court clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

Location, Location! This great property has 4 bedrooms,3 bathrooms built in 2002.



Located in the Rancho Larios Gated Community.



One of the bedrooms is downstairs and upstairs you will find the other bedrooms plus a loft. Beautiful kitchen with panoramic views that are unobstructed. Double oven, built-in refrigerator, breakfast nook with an open floor layout. Main bedroom has wonderful views, the en-suite bathroom features double sinks with granite counter tops, soaking tub and stall shower. 4 car garage, Idaho quartz pavers, solar panels, AC and a landscaped backyard . Located near Highway 101, Highway 156 and San Juan Bautista. Perfect for the commuter!

The community offers: tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer fields, BBQ area, clubhouse, kids play area and trails.



Rent $4699.00

-Security Deposit $6000.00

-Small dog OK

-no smoking

-Month-to-Month Tenancy

-all adults over 18 pay $45.00 application fee.

-Please visit www.rpmtricounties.com to apply

-Viewings by appointment only.



We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information on fair housing laws contact Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) at www.dfeh.com.

Real Property Management is an equal opportunity provider of housing. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ancestry/national origin, religion sex, pregnancy, gender identification or expression, mental and/or physical disability, familial or marital status, age, military or veteran status, and genetic information, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local laws