21 Belle Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal parking some paid utils internet access range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Beautiful upper level, two bedroom/one bathroom apartment available in the heart of San Anselmo. Convenient to downtown, situated on a charming tree-lined street. Unit was recently refreshed with new floors and paint. Spacious living space with plenty of light and garden views.



Pet-friendly (additional rent of $50/month per pet), and includes a single parking space. Paid laundry available on site, garbage and water included, other utilities are tenant's responsibility.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/21-belle-ave-san-anselmo-ca-94960-usa-unit-6/465f798c-4b19-49dc-a26e-facd3161eb9e



(RLNE5695354)