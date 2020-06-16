All apartments in San Anselmo
21 Belle Avenue
21 Belle Avenue

21 Belle Avenue · (855) 351-0683
Location

21 Belle Avenue, San Anselmo, CA 94960
San Anselmo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Beautiful upper level, two bedroom/one bathroom apartment available in the heart of San Anselmo. Convenient to downtown, situated on a charming tree-lined street. Unit was recently refreshed with new floors and paint. Spacious living space with plenty of light and garden views.

Pet-friendly (additional rent of $50/month per pet), and includes a single parking space. Paid laundry available on site, garbage and water included, other utilities are tenant's responsibility.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/21-belle-ave-san-anselmo-ca-94960-usa-unit-6/465f798c-4b19-49dc-a26e-facd3161eb9e

(RLNE5695354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Belle Avenue have any available units?
21 Belle Avenue has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Belle Avenue have?
Some of 21 Belle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Belle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21 Belle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Belle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21 Belle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Anselmo.
Does 21 Belle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21 Belle Avenue does offer parking.
Does 21 Belle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Belle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Belle Avenue have a pool?
No, 21 Belle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21 Belle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21 Belle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Belle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Belle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Belle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Belle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
