21 Belle Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful upper level, two bedroom/one bathroom apartment available in the heart of San Anselmo. Convenient to downtown, situated on a charming tree-lined street. Unit was recently refreshed with new floors and paint. Spacious living space with plenty of light and garden views.
Pet-friendly (additional rent of $50/month per pet), and includes a single parking space. Paid laundry available on site, garbage and water included, other utilities are tenant's responsibility.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/21-belle-ave-san-anselmo-ca-94960-usa-unit-6/465f798c-4b19-49dc-a26e-facd3161eb9e
(RLNE5695354)