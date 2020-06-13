11 Apartments for rent in Salinas, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Cypress Creek
162 Casentini St, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1000 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 101. One- and two-bedroom apartments with direct entries, separate dining areas and private patios or balconies in a resort-like community with a steam room, gym, racquetball court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Sheridan Park Apartments
1450 N 1st St, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
860 sqft
This recently refurbished apartment complex features units with air conditioning, dishwasher and garbage disposal as standard. Very close to the Alvin Square Shopping Center. The community is pet-friendly and is wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Laurel Grove Residences
425 W Laurel Dr, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,869
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
886 sqft
Laurel Grove Residences are located in the heart of beautiful Salinas -- just steps from the area's best dining, cultural, and shopping scenes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
345 Coleridge Drive
345 Coleridge Drive, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1536 sqft
South Salinas, located in the Los Olivos condo complex, 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome condo near the pool and tennis courts. This condo has approx. 1500sf with living room with fireplace and dining area.

1 of 47

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Downtown Salinas
1 Unit Available
229 Maple Street
229 Maple Street, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming Historic 2 Bedroom Home with a den - This home is full of charm and I guarantee you will fall in love with it.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5
1346 New Hampshire Court, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage - Stunning end unit offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. This lovely home offers a grand living room with fireplace, kitchen with dining area, great cabinet space and plenty of counter space.
Results within 5 miles of Salinas

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18632 Tara Drive
18632 Tara Drive, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Large Three Bedroom, Two bathroom home with Bonus room South Salinas/River Road - This is a great three bedroom, two bathroom house built by Harrod Homes, near Las Palmas at the end of Tara Drive..

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15607 Watkins Gate Road
15607 Watkins Gate Rd, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2500 sqft
15607 Watkins Gate Road Available 05/07/20 Newer 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Luxury Home in New Marina Development - (BRITB) San Carlos Agency, Inc.
Results within 10 miles of Salinas
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Shoreline Apartments
3124 Lake Dr, Marina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Moments from the beach, these apartments are ideal for nature lovers. Newly renovated, pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, patios or balconies, and a mix of wood floors and carpets. Near golf courses, parks, beaches, and CSU-Monterey Bay.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13549 Paseo Terrano
13549 Paseo Terrano, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2719 sqft
Newly Remodeled Home - GREAT Views, Views and MORE Views...Perched high atop an uphill driveway at 13549 Paseo Terrano in "The Oaks"...4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 Baths inside 2,719 SqFt on a 24,639 SqFt parcel.

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3789 Cliff Dwelling
26140 Zdan Road, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,926
3100 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** A one-of-a-kind, home with artisan accents, hot tub, fire pit and incredible views from a wraparound deck overlooking the treetops, awaits guests who are looking
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Salinas, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Salinas renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

