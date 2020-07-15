10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Salinas, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
8 Units Available
Laurel Grove Residences
425 W Laurel Dr, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
886 sqft
Laurel Grove Residences are located in the heart of beautiful Salinas -- just steps from the area's best dining, cultural, and shopping scenes.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
7 Units Available
Cypress Creek
162 Casentini St, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1000 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 101. One- and two-bedroom apartments with direct entries, separate dining areas and private patios or balconies in a resort-like community with a steam room, gym, racquetball court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
3 Units Available
Sheridan Park Apartments
1450 N 1st St, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
860 sqft
This recently refurbished apartment complex features units with air conditioning, dishwasher and garbage disposal as standard. Very close to the Alvin Square Shopping Center. The community is pet-friendly and is wheelchair accessible.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
336 Cayuga Street
336 Cayuga Street, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse located near the Courthouse and Salinas City center with lots of shops and restaurants. Enter into this downtown 5-plex through a coded entrance into a sunny center courtyard.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Salinas
49 Harvest Street
49 Harvest Street, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1273 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom in South Salinas! - Take a look at this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in South Salinas! Just a few blocks away from Oldtown.

1 of 47

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Salinas
229 Maple Street
229 Maple Street, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1087 sqft
Charming Historic 2 Bedroom Home with a den - This home is full of charm and I guarantee you will fall in love with it.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Katherine Avenue
127 Katherine Avenue, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in South Salinas. This home has approx 1300sf with living room, formal dining room, and hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen with tile countertops, gas stove, refrigerator, and washer and dryer.

1 of 24

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
245 Maple Street
245 Maple Street, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
CENTRAL COAST PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST OR FACEBOOK MARKET. Prior to entering home a PEAD form must be completed and returned to Sharon Moore Monthly rent is $2475.00 Sec dep is $2975.
Results within 10 miles of Salinas
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
8 Units Available
Shoreline Apartments
3124 Lake Dr, Marina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
870 sqft
Moments from the beach, these apartments are ideal for nature lovers. Newly renovated, pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, patios or balconies, and a mix of wood floors and carpets. Near golf courses, parks, beaches, and CSU-Monterey Bay.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3122 Crescent Avenue
3122 Crescent Avenue, Marina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Gorgeous Two Bedroom apartment home in the heart of Marina! - Lovely two bedroom one bathroom apartment home with new flooring.

July 2020 Salinas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Salinas Rent Report. Salinas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Salinas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Salinas rent trends were flat over the past month

Salinas rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Salinas stand at $1,725 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,159 for a two-bedroom. Salinas' year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Salinas, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Salinas

    Rent growth in Salinas has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Salinas is less affordable for renters.

    • Salinas' median two-bedroom rent of $2,159 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Salinas remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%), Miami (-1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $2,519, $1,345, and $1,367 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Salinas than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Salinas is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

