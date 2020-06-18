654 Ambrose Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Great duplex! Has a cute little lawn area. Comes with a shared garage with washer/dryer hook up, gas stove, and refrigerator. Beautiful granite counter-tops in the kitchen. Located in South Salinas and close to Hartnell College. No pets sorry. For more information or to apply please visit www.calpropertymanagement.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.