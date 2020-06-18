All apartments in Salinas
654 Ambrose Drive

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

654 Ambrose Drive, Salinas, CA 93901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great duplex! Has a cute little lawn area. Comes with a shared garage with washer/dryer hook up, gas stove, and refrigerator. Beautiful granite counter-tops in the kitchen. Located in South Salinas and close to Hartnell College. No pets sorry. For more information or to apply please visit www.calpropertymanagement.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 Ambrose Drive have any available units?
654 Ambrose Drive has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salinas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salinas Rent Report.
What amenities does 654 Ambrose Drive have?
Some of 654 Ambrose Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 Ambrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
654 Ambrose Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 Ambrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 654 Ambrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salinas.
Does 654 Ambrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 654 Ambrose Drive does offer parking.
Does 654 Ambrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 Ambrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 Ambrose Drive have a pool?
No, 654 Ambrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 654 Ambrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 654 Ambrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 654 Ambrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 Ambrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
