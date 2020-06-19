1705 RDG CARLA

Amenities

NEWLY PRICED! A private, Zen retreat fit for a celebrity! This luxurious, entertainer's dream is situated in the highly coveted Trousdale Estates enveloped by jaw-dropping city & ocean views. Make this mid-century estate yours & live in the prestigious BH School district as well as moments from the best the city has to offer. Gourmet, chef's kitchen boasts Van Gogh granite counters, ssl Wolf, Miele & Sub-Zero appliances, coffee maker, six-burner range and stylish tile backsplash. A serene oasis, the tranquil and spacious master features a contemporary fireplace, glass doors to the yard and decadent dual baths in onyx & mosaic. Amenities include 12' fountain entry, 11' bi-fold custom Mahogany window, 100' living which opens to yard, sound-proofed theater, fireplaces, stone/terrazzo floors, top-of-the-line security system w/cameras & more. Spend days & nights in the sprawling yard w/endless space for dining/lounging by the pool, all enveloped by lush landscaping/greenery & views