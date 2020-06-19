All apartments in Running Springs
Find more places like 1705 RDG CARLA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Running Springs, CA
/
1705 RDG CARLA
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

1705 RDG CARLA

1705 Ridge Drive · (310) 579-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1705 Ridge Drive, Running Springs, CA 92382

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$28,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 9 Bath · 6500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
NEWLY PRICED! A private, Zen retreat fit for a celebrity! This luxurious, entertainer's dream is situated in the highly coveted Trousdale Estates enveloped by jaw-dropping city & ocean views. Make this mid-century estate yours & live in the prestigious BH School district as well as moments from the best the city has to offer. Gourmet, chef's kitchen boasts Van Gogh granite counters, ssl Wolf, Miele & Sub-Zero appliances, coffee maker, six-burner range and stylish tile backsplash. A serene oasis, the tranquil and spacious master features a contemporary fireplace, glass doors to the yard and decadent dual baths in onyx & mosaic. Amenities include 12' fountain entry, 11' bi-fold custom Mahogany window, 100' living which opens to yard, sound-proofed theater, fireplaces, stone/terrazzo floors, top-of-the-line security system w/cameras & more. Spend days & nights in the sprawling yard w/endless space for dining/lounging by the pool, all enveloped by lush landscaping/greenery & views

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 RDG CARLA have any available units?
1705 RDG CARLA has a unit available for $28,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1705 RDG CARLA have?
Some of 1705 RDG CARLA's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 RDG CARLA currently offering any rent specials?
1705 RDG CARLA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 RDG CARLA pet-friendly?
No, 1705 RDG CARLA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Running Springs.
Does 1705 RDG CARLA offer parking?
Yes, 1705 RDG CARLA does offer parking.
Does 1705 RDG CARLA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 RDG CARLA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 RDG CARLA have a pool?
Yes, 1705 RDG CARLA has a pool.
Does 1705 RDG CARLA have accessible units?
No, 1705 RDG CARLA does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 RDG CARLA have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 RDG CARLA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 RDG CARLA have units with air conditioning?
No, 1705 RDG CARLA does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1705 RDG CARLA?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Running Springs 3 BedroomsRunning Springs Apartments with Garage
Running Springs Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CACorona, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Lake Forest, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CABrea, CASan Bernardino, CAHighland, CACrestline, CARedlands, CABig Bear Lake, CAHesperia, CA
Yucaipa, CALoma Linda, CAColton, CACalimesa, CARialto, CAApple Valley, CABig Bear City, CABanning, CAVictorville, CAFontana, CAPerris, CAAdelanto, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey CollegeConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity