Home
/
Rowland Heights, CA
/
2330 Donosa Drive
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:25 AM

2330 Donosa Drive

2330 Donosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2330 Donosa Drive, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Conveniently located on the Hill Side away from all the Traffic and noise. This nice property with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths with Swimming Pool and City Lights View. Property can be leased with Furnitures and without Furnitures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Donosa Drive have any available units?
2330 Donosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
Is 2330 Donosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Donosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Donosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2330 Donosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 2330 Donosa Drive offer parking?
No, 2330 Donosa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2330 Donosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 Donosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Donosa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2330 Donosa Drive has a pool.
Does 2330 Donosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2330 Donosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Donosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2330 Donosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2330 Donosa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2330 Donosa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

