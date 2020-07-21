All apartments in Rowland Heights
Find more places like 20211 Lake Canyon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowland Heights, CA
/
20211 Lake Canyon Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:27 PM

20211 Lake Canyon Drive

20211 Lake Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowland Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20211 Lake Canyon Drive, Rowland Heights, CA 91789
Rowland Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
View View View Enjoy the breathtaking view of the private Golf Course right behind your back yard while enjoy a cup of tea on the huge deck looking out the mountains and have a glass of wine while enjoying the city lights view at night. This amazing 2 story home feature 4 Bedrooms and 3 Baths,Amazing Master Suite with own walk in closet with an option of connecting room. Two other rooms have sliding glass door leading to huge deck and view, Huge Living Room, Open Kitchen leads to family room with a gas fireplace, 2 car attached garage, Indoor Laundry room, Huge balcony and patio. Dual Pane Windows and Central A/C. You can cook and do dishes while looking out the kitchen window with this amazing golf course view. This is the something you want to call home....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20211 Lake Canyon Drive have any available units?
20211 Lake Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 20211 Lake Canyon Drive have?
Some of 20211 Lake Canyon Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20211 Lake Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20211 Lake Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20211 Lake Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20211 Lake Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 20211 Lake Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20211 Lake Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 20211 Lake Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20211 Lake Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20211 Lake Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 20211 Lake Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20211 Lake Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 20211 Lake Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20211 Lake Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20211 Lake Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20211 Lake Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20211 Lake Canyon Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd
Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Similar Pages

Rowland Heights 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRowland Heights Apartments with Balconies
Rowland Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRowland Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
Rowland Heights Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CATemescal Valley, CADiamond Bar, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles