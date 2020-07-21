20211 Lake Canyon Drive

Amenities

View View View Enjoy the breathtaking view of the private Golf Course right behind your back yard while enjoy a cup of tea on the huge deck looking out the mountains and have a glass of wine while enjoying the city lights view at night. This amazing 2 story home feature 4 Bedrooms and 3 Baths,Amazing Master Suite with own walk in closet with an option of connecting room. Two other rooms have sliding glass door leading to huge deck and view, Huge Living Room, Open Kitchen leads to family room with a gas fireplace, 2 car attached garage, Indoor Laundry room, Huge balcony and patio. Dual Pane Windows and Central A/C. You can cook and do dishes while looking out the kitchen window with this amazing golf course view. This is the something you want to call home....