20102 Divino Drive

Welcome to Divino Drive! Located in a quiet Walnut neighborhood, close to good schools and great shopping. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is spacious and inviting. As you enter you will appreciate the generous livings spaces. The large living room features a cozy fireplace. The kitchen is open and features stainless steal appliances. The master bedroom is spacious with lots of closet space and its own private bathroom. Out side you'll enjoy the outdoor living with a large covered patio, beautiful sparkling pool, and a deck with golf coarse views. Don't wait! Contact us for a private showing today!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Rowland Unified School District

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenant pays $75 per month

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Please submit photo with application.