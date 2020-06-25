All apartments in Rowland Heights
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

20102 Divino Drive

20102 Divino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20102 Divino Drive, Rowland Heights, CA 91789
Rowland Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Divino Drive! Located in a quiet Walnut neighborhood, close to good schools and great shopping. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is spacious and inviting. As you enter you will appreciate the generous livings spaces. The large living room features a cozy fireplace. The kitchen is open and features stainless steal appliances. The master bedroom is spacious with lots of closet space and its own private bathroom. Out side you'll enjoy the outdoor living with a large covered patio, beautiful sparkling pool, and a deck with golf coarse views. Don't wait! Contact us for a private showing today!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Rowland Unified School District
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenant pays $75 per month
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Please submit photo with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20102 Divino Drive have any available units?
20102 Divino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 20102 Divino Drive have?
Some of 20102 Divino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20102 Divino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20102 Divino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20102 Divino Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20102 Divino Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20102 Divino Drive offer parking?
No, 20102 Divino Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20102 Divino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20102 Divino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20102 Divino Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20102 Divino Drive has a pool.
Does 20102 Divino Drive have accessible units?
No, 20102 Divino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20102 Divino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20102 Divino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20102 Divino Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20102 Divino Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
