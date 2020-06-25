All apartments in Rowland Heights
Find more places like 19121 La Guardia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowland Heights, CA
/
19121 La Guardia Street
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

19121 La Guardia Street

19121 La Guardia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowland Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19121 La Guardia Street, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
VERY SHARP SINGLE STORY HOME CLOSE TO ALL SCHOOLS, SHOPPING & TRANSPORTATION. New interior paint throughout. New kitchen appliances, newer central a/c unit. Four bedrooms, master is at the rear of the home, the smallest bedroom is off the entryway and would make a perfect office for someone. Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and slider that leads to the rear yard and patio area. On a clear day you will enjoy the view of the mountains. Very quiet neighborhood. Gardener is included in the rent to free up your time to just enjoy life. Check this home out and you'll feel right at home. Call 951-505-5966 for your private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19121 La Guardia Street have any available units?
19121 La Guardia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 19121 La Guardia Street have?
Some of 19121 La Guardia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19121 La Guardia Street currently offering any rent specials?
19121 La Guardia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19121 La Guardia Street pet-friendly?
No, 19121 La Guardia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 19121 La Guardia Street offer parking?
Yes, 19121 La Guardia Street offers parking.
Does 19121 La Guardia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19121 La Guardia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19121 La Guardia Street have a pool?
No, 19121 La Guardia Street does not have a pool.
Does 19121 La Guardia Street have accessible units?
No, 19121 La Guardia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19121 La Guardia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19121 La Guardia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 19121 La Guardia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19121 La Guardia Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd
Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Similar Pages

Rowland Heights 2 BedroomsRowland Heights Apartments with Balcony
Rowland Heights Apartments with GymRowland Heights Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowland Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CA
Artesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles