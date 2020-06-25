19121 La Guardia Street

Amenities

VERY SHARP SINGLE STORY HOME CLOSE TO ALL SCHOOLS, SHOPPING & TRANSPORTATION. New interior paint throughout. New kitchen appliances, newer central a/c unit. Four bedrooms, master is at the rear of the home, the smallest bedroom is off the entryway and would make a perfect office for someone. Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and slider that leads to the rear yard and patio area. On a clear day you will enjoy the view of the mountains. Very quiet neighborhood. Gardener is included in the rent to free up your time to just enjoy life. Check this home out and you'll feel right at home. Call 951-505-5966 for your private showing today.