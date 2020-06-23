1851 Calle La Paz

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This inspired home will have you looking up at its tall ceilings and down at the multiple fireplaces in the living room, family room and bonus room. The kitchen and family room are an open concept which gives feel for a very spacious home.While there is one bedroom and bathroom downstairs, the rest of the private living is situated on the second floor. Also found on the bottom floor are the laundry room with hookups leading into the 3 car attached garage. On the top floor you will find a large master suite complete with walk-in closet and large patio overlooking a majestic view. There is also a large bonus room equipped with a wet bar. No doubt this is a gorgeous home fit for a large family. This gem, located near the 60 fwy, is priced right and will go fast.