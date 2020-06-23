All apartments in Rowland Heights
1851 Calle La Paz

1851 Calle La Paz · No Longer Available
Location

1851 Calle La Paz, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
This inspired home will have you looking up at its tall ceilings and down at the multiple fireplaces in the living room, family room and bonus room. The kitchen and family room are an open concept which gives feel for a very spacious home.While there is one bedroom and bathroom downstairs, the rest of the private living is situated on the second floor. Also found on the bottom floor are the laundry room with hookups leading into the 3 car attached garage. On the top floor you will find a large master suite complete with walk-in closet and large patio overlooking a majestic view. There is also a large bonus room equipped with a wet bar. No doubt this is a gorgeous home fit for a large family. This gem, located near the 60 fwy, is priced right and will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 Calle La Paz have any available units?
1851 Calle La Paz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 1851 Calle La Paz have?
Some of 1851 Calle La Paz's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 Calle La Paz currently offering any rent specials?
1851 Calle La Paz isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 Calle La Paz pet-friendly?
No, 1851 Calle La Paz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 1851 Calle La Paz offer parking?
Yes, 1851 Calle La Paz does offer parking.
Does 1851 Calle La Paz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1851 Calle La Paz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 Calle La Paz have a pool?
No, 1851 Calle La Paz does not have a pool.
Does 1851 Calle La Paz have accessible units?
No, 1851 Calle La Paz does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 Calle La Paz have units with dishwashers?
No, 1851 Calle La Paz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1851 Calle La Paz have units with air conditioning?
No, 1851 Calle La Paz does not have units with air conditioning.
