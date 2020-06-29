All apartments in Rowland Heights
Rowland Heights, CA
18142 Colima Rd
18142 Colima Rd

18142 Colima Road · No Longer Available
Location

18142 Colima Road, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Very very steew home!Small but complete~2 bd 1 ba. Cozy balcony before enrty. Living, dining and kitchen are next to each for a cozy feel. Stove included. 2 car parking right under the home. 1 covered and 1 other space behind covered car. Central air and heat. A/C unit is NEW. Puente Hills Mall very close. Lots & lots of shopping. Very close and convenient to 60 Fwy. You can walk to the Seagull supermarket, next to the Yes plaza , and the view of the snow-capped mountains is out of the window.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18142 Colima Rd have any available units?
18142 Colima Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 18142 Colima Rd have?
Some of 18142 Colima Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18142 Colima Rd currently offering any rent specials?
18142 Colima Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18142 Colima Rd pet-friendly?
No, 18142 Colima Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 18142 Colima Rd offer parking?
Yes, 18142 Colima Rd offers parking.
Does 18142 Colima Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18142 Colima Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18142 Colima Rd have a pool?
No, 18142 Colima Rd does not have a pool.
Does 18142 Colima Rd have accessible units?
No, 18142 Colima Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 18142 Colima Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 18142 Colima Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18142 Colima Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18142 Colima Rd has units with air conditioning.
