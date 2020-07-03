1612 Morning Sun Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

This immaculate 4 Bdrms, 2 Baths Spectacular Move-in condition, Mountain View Home. Large lot Home. Shutter, Double-pane windows through out. Granite Top Counters in Kitchen. Beautiful Oak Wine Bar located in the extra large Bonus Room. Large Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Living Room with Beam Ceiling. Extra Large Master Retreat Suite with Double Size Wardrobes Mirror Closets and Walk-in Closet off Vanity Area. Newer Bathroom Vanities with Granite, Tub, Showers, Toilet. Newer Solid Wood Doors, Casing Baseboards, Hardwood floors and Carpet Through-out. Laundry Room with Built-In Cabinets. Air Condition, Water Heater and Patio is 3 months old. Front Entry Courtyard with Rod Iron Gate, plus two other Patios in the backyard. Brick Pavers in Font with Malibu Lights. Great Quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood. Convenient to shopping centers and Royal Vista Golf Course.