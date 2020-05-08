All apartments in Rosemead
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:46 PM

3817 Ivar Avenue

3817 Ivar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3817 Ivar Avenue, Rosemead, CA 91770
Rosemead

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
Cute single family Studio with 3/4 bath and single carport. Close to Valley Blvd, Rosemead Blvd, 10 freeway, park/community center, shopping, banks, restaurants and transportation makes this a most convenient location! Combination Living Room/Bedroom has carpet, ceiling fan, window air conditioner and heater. Refrigerator, gas stove, small dresser, front yard patio table and chairs are all included for tenants use. There are four small homes on this very large lot. 3817 is the first one on the left down the driveway. Please don't disturb other residents as you walk around! Landlord pays water, trash, gas and gardener. NO PETS please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 Ivar Avenue have any available units?
3817 Ivar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemead, CA.
What amenities does 3817 Ivar Avenue have?
Some of 3817 Ivar Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 Ivar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Ivar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Ivar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3817 Ivar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosemead.
Does 3817 Ivar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3817 Ivar Avenue offers parking.
Does 3817 Ivar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 Ivar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Ivar Avenue have a pool?
No, 3817 Ivar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3817 Ivar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3817 Ivar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Ivar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3817 Ivar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3817 Ivar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3817 Ivar Avenue has units with air conditioning.

