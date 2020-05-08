3817 Ivar Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking

Cute single family Studio with 3/4 bath and single carport. Close to Valley Blvd, Rosemead Blvd, 10 freeway, park/community center, shopping, banks, restaurants and transportation makes this a most convenient location! Combination Living Room/Bedroom has carpet, ceiling fan, window air conditioner and heater. Refrigerator, gas stove, small dresser, front yard patio table and chairs are all included for tenants use. There are four small homes on this very large lot. 3817 is the first one on the left down the driveway. Please don't disturb other residents as you walk around! Landlord pays water, trash, gas and gardener. NO PETS please!