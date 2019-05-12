3305 Ivar Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brightly lit and comfortable home located at the front of a 2-unit lot. Two car garage with ample parking on the street (no parking permit required for overnight). Tile flooring throughout with carpet in the rooms. Each bedroom features a walk-in closet, ceiling fan and wooden blinds. There is wall heating and a mini-split for cooling and heating. Home equipped with washer, dryer, stainless steel stove and stainless steel refrigerator.



Convenient access to the 10 & 60 Fwy. Walmart, Target, Ross, IHOP, Wells Fargo, Starbucks, Rosemead Library and Whittier Narrows less than 10 mins away.



Pets require an additional $300 refundable deposit. Please note backyard is not enclosed.



$2600/mo., $3100 security deposit. Rent includes trash, water and gardening. Call Lynn at 626-222-6823.