Rosemead, CA
3305 Ivar Ave
Last updated May 12 2019 at 7:05 AM

3305 Ivar Ave

3305 Ivar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3305 Ivar Avenue, Rosemead, CA 91770
Rosemead

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brightly lit and comfortable home located at the front of a 2-unit lot. Two car garage with ample parking on the street (no parking permit required for overnight). Tile flooring throughout with carpet in the rooms. Each bedroom features a walk-in closet, ceiling fan and wooden blinds. There is wall heating and a mini-split for cooling and heating. Home equipped with washer, dryer, stainless steel stove and stainless steel refrigerator.

Convenient access to the 10 & 60 Fwy. Walmart, Target, Ross, IHOP, Wells Fargo, Starbucks, Rosemead Library and Whittier Narrows less than 10 mins away.

Pets require an additional $300 refundable deposit. Please note backyard is not enclosed.

$2600/mo., $3100 security deposit. Rent includes trash, water and gardening. Call Lynn at 626-222-6823.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 Ivar Ave have any available units?
3305 Ivar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemead, CA.
What amenities does 3305 Ivar Ave have?
Some of 3305 Ivar Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 Ivar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Ivar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Ivar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3305 Ivar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3305 Ivar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3305 Ivar Ave offers parking.
Does 3305 Ivar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3305 Ivar Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Ivar Ave have a pool?
No, 3305 Ivar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3305 Ivar Ave have accessible units?
No, 3305 Ivar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Ivar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3305 Ivar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3305 Ivar Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3305 Ivar Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
