3305 Ivar Ave

Amenities
Brightly lit and comfortable home located at the front of a 2-unit lot. Two car garage with ample parking on the street (no parking permit required for overnight). Tile flooring throughout with carpet in the rooms. Each bedroom features a walk-in closet, ceiling fan and wooden blinds. There is wall heating and a mini-split for cooling and heating. Home equipped with washer, dryer, stainless steel stove and stainless steel refrigerator.
Convenient access to the 10 & 60 Fwy. Walmart, Target, Ross, IHOP, Wells Fargo, Starbucks, Rosemead Library and Whittier Narrows less than 10 mins away.
Pets require an additional $300 refundable deposit. Please note backyard is not enclosed.
$2600/mo., $3100 security deposit. Rent includes trash, water and gardening. Call Lynn at 626-222-6823.