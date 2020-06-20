Amenities

Charming Newly Renovated three bedrooms/One-bathroom single family house in San Pablo.



2990 Chevy Way is close to Cafe Soleil, Fairmead Park, Moyers Park, Contra Costa College, El Portal Soccer Fields, Vista High School, Taquería Dona Maria, Empire Buffet with easy access to I-80.



Unit Features:

- 3 bed/1 bath home

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal

- Electric heating system

- Washer & dryer

- Attic

- Storage

- Porch

- Garage



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Cats are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Trash/sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



No Dogs Allowed



