2990 Chevy Way
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

2990 Chevy Way

2990 Chevy Way · (833) 367-6963
Location

2990 Chevy Way, Rollingwood, CA 94806

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $3045 · Avail. now

$3,045

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Newly Renovated three bedrooms/One-bathroom single family house in San Pablo.

2990 Chevy Way is close to Cafe Soleil, Fairmead Park, Moyers Park, Contra Costa College, El Portal Soccer Fields, Vista High School, Taquería Dona Maria, Empire Buffet with easy access to I-80.

Unit Features:
- 3 bed/1 bath home
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal
- Electric heating system
- Washer & dryer
- Attic
- Storage
- Porch
- Garage

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Cats are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Trash/sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: chsimqakaltabvfi

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5855977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2990 Chevy Way have any available units?
2990 Chevy Way has a unit available for $3,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2990 Chevy Way have?
Some of 2990 Chevy Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2990 Chevy Way currently offering any rent specials?
2990 Chevy Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2990 Chevy Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2990 Chevy Way is pet friendly.
Does 2990 Chevy Way offer parking?
Yes, 2990 Chevy Way does offer parking.
Does 2990 Chevy Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2990 Chevy Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2990 Chevy Way have a pool?
No, 2990 Chevy Way does not have a pool.
Does 2990 Chevy Way have accessible units?
No, 2990 Chevy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2990 Chevy Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2990 Chevy Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2990 Chevy Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2990 Chevy Way does not have units with air conditioning.
