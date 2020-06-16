All apartments in Rolling Hills
18 Portuguese Bend Road

18 Portuguese Bend Road · (310) 541-8271
Location

18 Portuguese Bend Road, Rolling Hills, CA 90274
Rolling Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 6781 sqft

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Live the Rolling Hills dream in this beautiful custom home with panoramic city views. A long, private driveway leads to a spacious motor court. Situated on approximately 2.8 acres, this stunning home has a great floor plan with large rooms and high ceilings throughout. The gourmet kitchen opens to the family room with fireplace, and takes advantage of the expansive views. A formal dining room, separate living room, home theater and a second family room make entertaining a pleasure. The four bedrooms include a wonderful master suite with walk-in closet and luxurious master bathroom. The outdoor areas are truly magnificent with a custom pool and spa, a huge grass area, a charming courtyard with BBQ, pizza oven, outdoor kitchen, TV and fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Portuguese Bend Road have any available units?
18 Portuguese Bend Road has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 Portuguese Bend Road have?
Some of 18 Portuguese Bend Road's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Portuguese Bend Road currently offering any rent specials?
18 Portuguese Bend Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Portuguese Bend Road pet-friendly?
No, 18 Portuguese Bend Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills.
Does 18 Portuguese Bend Road offer parking?
Yes, 18 Portuguese Bend Road does offer parking.
Does 18 Portuguese Bend Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Portuguese Bend Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Portuguese Bend Road have a pool?
Yes, 18 Portuguese Bend Road has a pool.
Does 18 Portuguese Bend Road have accessible units?
No, 18 Portuguese Bend Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Portuguese Bend Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Portuguese Bend Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Portuguese Bend Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Portuguese Bend Road does not have units with air conditioning.
