18 Portuguese Bend Road

Live the Rolling Hills dream in this beautiful custom home with panoramic city views. A long, private driveway leads to a spacious motor court. Situated on approximately 2.8 acres, this stunning home has a great floor plan with large rooms and high ceilings throughout. The gourmet kitchen opens to the family room with fireplace, and takes advantage of the expansive views. A formal dining room, separate living room, home theater and a second family room make entertaining a pleasure. The four bedrooms include a wonderful master suite with walk-in closet and luxurious master bathroom. The outdoor areas are truly magnificent with a custom pool and spa, a huge grass area, a charming courtyard with BBQ, pizza oven, outdoor kitchen, TV and fireplace.