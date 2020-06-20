1 Pinto Road

Amenities

Beautiful Rolling Hills property! Amazing views of Catalina from every room. This is privacy at its finest with over 2.3 acres filled with tropical plants, a paddle tennis/basketball court, outdoor kitchen/BBQ area, salt water rock pool with a Grado, slide, jacuzzi and waterfalls. Back yard leads to a private access point to over 400 acres of Palos Verdes preserved hiking trials. The estate includes a chefs kitchen with a massive island, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances and with too many extra appliances to list. Also owner just recently installed 3 zone HVAC SEER 16 rated system! Wonderful entertainment center including indoor and outdoor sound system and each room is wired for phones, computers, TV, etc. Very open floor plan. A must see!

“RE/MAX Estate Properties has an established COVID-19 Prevention Plan set forth in form PEAD, which can be found here: https://rem.ax/2Wu6cF9. All visitors to the property must review and comply with these guidelines as well as sign a PEAD prior to entry.”