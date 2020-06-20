All apartments in Rolling Hills
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1 Pinto Road

1 Pinto Road · No Longer Available
Location

1 Pinto Road, Rolling Hills, CA 90274
Rolling Hills

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful Rolling Hills property! Amazing views of Catalina from every room. This is privacy at its finest with over 2.3 acres filled with tropical plants, a paddle tennis/basketball court, outdoor kitchen/BBQ area, salt water rock pool with a Grado, slide, jacuzzi and waterfalls. Back yard leads to a private access point to over 400 acres of Palos Verdes preserved hiking trials. The estate includes a chefs kitchen with a massive island, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances and with too many extra appliances to list. Also owner just recently installed 3 zone HVAC SEER 16 rated system! Wonderful entertainment center including indoor and outdoor sound system and each room is wired for phones, computers, TV, etc. Very open floor plan. A must see!
“RE/MAX Estate Properties has an established COVID-19 Prevention Plan set forth in form PEAD, which can be found here: https://rem.ax/2Wu6cF9. All visitors to the property must review and comply with these guidelines as well as sign a PEAD prior to entry.”

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Pinto Road have any available units?
1 Pinto Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1 Pinto Road have?
Some of 1 Pinto Road's amenities include stainless steel, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Pinto Road currently offering any rent specials?
1 Pinto Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Pinto Road pet-friendly?
No, 1 Pinto Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills.
Does 1 Pinto Road offer parking?
No, 1 Pinto Road does not offer parking.
Does 1 Pinto Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Pinto Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Pinto Road have a pool?
Yes, 1 Pinto Road has a pool.
Does 1 Pinto Road have accessible units?
No, 1 Pinto Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Pinto Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Pinto Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Pinto Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Pinto Road has units with air conditioning.
