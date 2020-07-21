1 Maverick Lane

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful home in Rolling Hills! Experience living luxuriously on 2.5 acres with astonishing views of the city, harbor and ocean. This is a one-of-kind updated home designed for indoor/outdoor lifestyle with 180 degrees views of city lights at night. This 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home boasts many upgrades such as energy efficient windows & doors, new hardwood floors, brand new private pool, remodeled bathrooms, new roof, new retaining wall, surround sound system and a new heating system. The living area boasts a bright open floor plan with tall ceilings, slate floors and expansive windows with new automated window coverings. The professional remodeled chef gourmet kitchen has artistic granite counter-tops, state-of-the-art appliances, and modern kitchen amenities. The private master suite encompasses stunning views, a beautiful granite fire place, master bathroom and a large walk-in closet.The graciousness of this home is perfected by the large back yard and lush landscape featuring 80 different types of fruit trees including avocados, figs, lemons, passion fruit and plum. Complete with its sparkling 2 years old private pool, spa, built-in BBQ, fire-pit, gazebo and spacious entertaining area. This home has it all, so come see for yourself. The many new upgrades to this quintessential home make it truly turn-key. Guard gated city with hiking trails & riding rings and lighted tennis courts.