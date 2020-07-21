All apartments in Rolling Hills
1 Maverick Lane
Last updated September 15 2019 at 7:17 PM

1 Maverick Lane

1 Maverick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1 Maverick Lane, Rolling Hills, CA 90274
Rolling Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to this beautiful home in Rolling Hills! Experience living luxuriously on 2.5 acres with astonishing views of the city, harbor and ocean. This is a one-of-kind updated home designed for indoor/outdoor lifestyle with 180 degrees views of city lights at night. This 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home boasts many upgrades such as energy efficient windows & doors, new hardwood floors, brand new private pool, remodeled bathrooms, new roof, new retaining wall, surround sound system and a new heating system. The living area boasts a bright open floor plan with tall ceilings, slate floors and expansive windows with new automated window coverings. The professional remodeled chef gourmet kitchen has artistic granite counter-tops, state-of-the-art appliances, and modern kitchen amenities. The private master suite encompasses stunning views, a beautiful granite fire place, master bathroom and a large walk-in closet.The graciousness of this home is perfected by the large back yard and lush landscape featuring 80 different types of fruit trees including avocados, figs, lemons, passion fruit and plum. Complete with its sparkling 2 years old private pool, spa, built-in BBQ, fire-pit, gazebo and spacious entertaining area. This home has it all, so come see for yourself. The many new upgrades to this quintessential home make it truly turn-key. Guard gated city with hiking trails & riding rings and lighted tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Maverick Lane have any available units?
1 Maverick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1 Maverick Lane have?
Some of 1 Maverick Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Maverick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1 Maverick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Maverick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1 Maverick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills.
Does 1 Maverick Lane offer parking?
No, 1 Maverick Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1 Maverick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Maverick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Maverick Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1 Maverick Lane has a pool.
Does 1 Maverick Lane have accessible units?
No, 1 Maverick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Maverick Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Maverick Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Maverick Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Maverick Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
