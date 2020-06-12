/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
95 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Rolling Hills Estates, CA
Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
627 Deep Valley Drive
627 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1096 sqft
Enjoy urban living in downtown Rolling Hills Estates! La Collina is a brand new 58 unit condo community on Deep Valley Drive, close to the Promenade Mall & Peninsula Shopping Center, public library, Bristol Farm, post office, shops & restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Rolling Hills Estates
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
1004 Calle Stellare
1004 Calle Stellare, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,770
2340 sqft
Built in 2016 and situated in prominent hillside Palos Verdes Community, are the "SOL Y MAR" luxury homes. Designed for active seniors 55+, this large 2 bedrooms, plus an office, 2.
Southwood Riviera
1 Unit Available
23930 Los Codona Ave #217
23930 Los Codona Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1042 sqft
Large Quiet 2bd/2ba condo with gated garage parking - Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/fdntTDPr9CQ Utilities including cable, water, and trash Large 2bd/2ba Quiet top floor condo with 2 side-by-side parking.
Northwest San Pedro
1 Unit Available
27980 Western Ave. #221
27980 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1174 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with balcony available.
Northwest San Pedro
1 Unit Available
1434 Brett Place # 67
1434 Brett Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
961 sqft
Beautiful, quiet, spacious, 2 bed 2 bath ground floor condo located off Brett Pl. Just two blocks below Western Ave. within walking distance to schools, restaurants, and shopping centers.
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
5630 Ravenspur Drive
5630 Ravenspur Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1096 sqft
Spacious condo centrally located in the heart of Palos Verdes and within close proximity to the Peninsula shopping center, PV mall, restaurants, movie theaters, banks, schools, etc (all within walking distance).
Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
3605 W Hidden Lane
3605 West Hidden Lane, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1131 sqft
Welcome to the wonderful community of "The Estates" in the premier city of Rolling Hills Estates. Enjoy the lushly landscaped grounds and the ambiance of this beautiful End Unit.
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28035 Ridgebrook Court
28035 Ridgebrook Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1156 sqft
Get settled and ready for the new school year in the highly esteemed Palos Verdes Unified school district while living in this immaculate two bedroom, two bathroom town home with attached garage.
Lomita
1 Unit Available
26006 Pennsylvania Avenue
26006 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
765 sqft
Welcome to this quiet cul-de-sac street in LOMITA PINES!! This open floorplan is a single level 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath,, 765sf home on the second floor in a charming 6-unit community on the border of Palos Verdes and Lomita.
Results within 5 miles of Rolling Hills Estates
Rancho Palos Verdes
13 Units Available
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,558
1160 sqft
Classic Spanish-style architecture meets modern interior design. Cats and dogs are welcome in these 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Fireplace and private balcony or patio.
South Redondo Beach
21 Units Available
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
Carson
3 Units Available
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
985 sqft
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
946 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
West Carson
21 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1079 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Central San Pedro
18 Units Available
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1235 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
South Redondo Beach
39 Units Available
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Central San Pedro
341 Units Available
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1037 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Delthome
10 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1120 sqft
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
South Redondo Beach
3 Units Available
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
Delthome
4 Units Available
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
900 sqft
Located near I-110 and 405. Close to the beach and area businesses at Del Amo Mall. On-site amenities include a sun deck and spa, pool, and grill area. Private, gated entrances. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens.
Harbor Gateway South
4 Units Available
La Corona Del Norte
21240 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1013 sqft
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is conveniently located in Torrance, California. These newly renovated Apt.
Southwood Riviera
9 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
West Torrance
30 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Southwood Riviera
2 Units Available
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
938 sqft
Tranquil community with spacious apartments. Stunning pool and courtyard area, grill area, and laundry care center. All units include balcony or patio. Located near fine dining and shopping.
