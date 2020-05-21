All apartments in Rolling Hills Estates
39 Seaview Drive N.
39 Seaview Drive N

39 Seaview Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

39 Seaview Drive North, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Updated townhome with ocean and greenbelt view. Near but no too close to community pool, club house and tennis court. Step out onto your patio and enjoy the large expansive greenbelt view. Unit has been upgraded to include forced air heating and cooling, access from both exterior courtyard and inside eating area off kitchen. Extra storage area with both stairs in garage or off the back bedroom. Designer kitchen cabinets that will organize your kitchen ware and food supplies. The half bath is off the entry to the left when entering the townhome. Beautiful warm hardwood floors on entry level. Tennis court to the right at the entrance of Seaview North

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 39 Seaview Drive N have any available units?
39 Seaview Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
What amenities does 39 Seaview Drive N have?
Some of 39 Seaview Drive N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Seaview Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
39 Seaview Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Seaview Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 39 Seaview Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 39 Seaview Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 39 Seaview Drive N offers parking.
Does 39 Seaview Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Seaview Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Seaview Drive N have a pool?
Yes, 39 Seaview Drive N has a pool.
Does 39 Seaview Drive N have accessible units?
No, 39 Seaview Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Seaview Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Seaview Drive N has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Seaview Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Seaview Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.

