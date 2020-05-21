39 Seaview Drive N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

Updated townhome with ocean and greenbelt view. Near but no too close to community pool, club house and tennis court. Step out onto your patio and enjoy the large expansive greenbelt view. Unit has been upgraded to include forced air heating and cooling, access from both exterior courtyard and inside eating area off kitchen. Extra storage area with both stairs in garage or off the back bedroom. Designer kitchen cabinets that will organize your kitchen ware and food supplies. The half bath is off the entry to the left when entering the townhome. Beautiful warm hardwood floors on entry level. Tennis court to the right at the entrance of Seaview North