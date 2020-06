Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator playground

Don't miss this one. Large Master Bedroom with two bedrooms on the second level, inside elevator for your use. Open floor plan with great nature lighting, high ceiling living Room with fireplace next to an office/library, kitchen open to the dining area for great entertaining. Private community playground, nearby bus stop to schools and shopping center.